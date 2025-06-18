Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Stunning Best Buy deal of the day slashes a record $300 off the Motorola Edge (2024) with no strings

One of the best Android mid-rangers of 2024 is a top 2025 bargain at a lower-than-ever price of $249.99 with no special requirements.

Motorola Android Deals
Motorola Edge (2024)
Because it's 2025 and a new US-exclusive Motorola Edge mid-ranger is finally a thing, it probably shouldn't come as a big surprise that last year's aptly named Motorola Edge (2024) is available at a lower-than-ever price right now.

But with a gorgeously curved 6.6-inch P-OLED screen supporting 144Hz refresh rate technology, a still more-than-respectable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a generously sized 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging, this bad boy is an undeniable bang-for-buck champion at $249.99.

Motorola Edge (2024)

$249 99
$549 99
$300 off (55%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue
Buy at BestBuy

That's massively down from an original list price of $549.99, and while the Edge (2024) has been deeply discounted many times in recent months by both Motorola and major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, this appears to be your very first opportunity to save a whopping three Benjamins without an obligatory device trade-in or upfront carrier activation.

If you miss your chance to reduce your spending on a new budget 5G phone sans jumping through hoops, which by the way is only available by the end of the day at Best Buy, you might have to settle for a $200 discount with no strings attached or $300 off with a trade-in at Motorola's official US e-store, which we can all agree is not the same thing.

Our Motorola Edge (2024) review last year, in case you're wondering, was not particularly glowing, labeling the 6.6-inch mid-ranger with a 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and a single 32MP front-facing snapper as a "safe and boring update" to the Motorola Edge (2023).

At 250 bucks, however, this is anything but those things, shining bright like a (low-cost) diamond in terms of its design, build quality, battery life, overall system performance, and camera capabilities. Yes, long-term software support can be a problem, but it's unlikely to prove a total dealbreaker when you consider what other handsets are currently available for under $300 with no special requirements. 

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, for instance, is slightly cheaper and way worse as far as hardware specs are concerned, while the Galaxy A36 is a lot costlier and certainly not a lot better than the Motorola Edge (2024).

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
