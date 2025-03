Exclusive Best Buy promo knocks the Motorola Edge+ (2023) down to its best price ever

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is $420 off at Best Buy $379 99 $799 99 $420 off (53%) Best Buy's exclusive sale makes the Motorola Edge+ (2023) cheaper than ever. For what's highly likely to be a limited time, you can save a whopping $420 on this Android phone. Immediate activations save you an extra $100. Buy at BestBuy The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is 39% off at Amazon $260 off (39%) Amazon also sells the Edge+ (2023) at lower prices. Currently, you can buy the smartphone for 39% off, which brings it to just under $400. Keep in mind that Amazon has lowered the phone's original price, which is why the promo might not appear as attractive as it is. Buy at Amazon

Wonder which flagship-grade phone you can buy at mid-range prices? The Motorola Edge+ (2023) ! This buddy typically costs as much as $799.99, but you can now buy it at record-low prices. Best Buy launched an exclusive sale, letting you save a whopping $420 on this Android phone Indeed, you won't find the $379.99 asking price anywhere else, including merchants like the Motorola Store and Amazon. By the way, if you're OK with immediate activation, you can buy the Motorola device for as low as $279.99, $520 off its original price.As one of the best Motorola phones , this buddy delivers quite a bit. It features a silky-smooth 165Hz 6.7-inch OLED display, which delivers pleasant visuals and accurate colors. You also have a couple of color modes to pick from.Under the hood, the Android 13 handset features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It offers a smooth and enjoyable experience, plus it's got enough power for mobile gaming (especially with the 165Hz display). This model arrives with 8 GB RAM and a hefty 512 GB onboard storage, so you've got plenty of space for your favorite photos and videos.Speaking of photos, the Edge+ (2023) has a respectable camera performance. It features a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12 MP 2X zoom lens on the rear, plus a 60 MP selfie sensor. As you can see from the photo samples in our Motorola Edge+ (2023) review , the device is particularly adept at portrait photography.What about software support? Motorola has committed to three major OS updates and four years of security support. In other words, this bad boy isn't as reliable as Google Pixel and Galaxy phones on that front.If the short software support doesn't matter to you that much, know the Edge+ (2023) is a real bargain at this ultra-cheap asking price. Get yours at Best Buy and save $420. In addition, we'd like to emphasize that the last time Best Buy had an exclusive Moto phone deal, it sold out fast.