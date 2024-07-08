Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The mid-range Motorola Edge (2023) is a delight for 42% off at these merchants

The Motorola Edge (2024) may have hit the shelves, but discounts for the older model are still going strong. That's right! If you can't afford the new version of this Motorola phone, the Edge (2023) is $250 cheaper at the official store and Amazon, making it a true delight for fans of the brand.

You can still save 42% on the Edge (2023) at Amazon

The mid-range Motorola phone of yesteryear remains at its best price on Amazon. This smashing deal lets you save 42% on the handset, which sounds like awesome news for cash-strapped Motorola fans. Get yours and score $250 in savings soon!
$250 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola offers you the Edge (2023) for 42% off

In case you have suitable trade-ins, you might want to check out the Motorola Store deal. Over here, you can save $250 on the Edge (2023) before trade-ins, but eligible phone trade-ins help you unlock extra savings. Be sure to check out if your current device is in the eligible device list if you want to maximize your savings.
$250 off (42%)
$349 99
$599 99
Buy at Motorola

Are you a fan of trade-in deals? In this case, we'd recommend picking the Motorola Store offer. Over here, you can get extra discounts with eligible phone trade-ins, plus you get an extra $50 trade-in bonus for most devices. By the way, Amazon also has a trade-in option on the $600 phone, offering you up to $240 off as an Amazon Gift Card.

Since it first went live during the Black Friday craze of yesteryear, this $250 discount has come and gone multiple times. But that doesn't mean it's something you should ignore. On the contrary, the Android 13 device gives you good value for money at its current price! Let's get into detail.

Firstly, the Motorola Edge (2023) has a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz max refresh rates. With a decent peak and minimum brightness, this bad boy is perfectly legible under the sun or in a dark room.

Under the hood, you have a MediaTek processor, which works with 8GB of RAM to give you a mostly satisfactory experience. Gaming may not feel very satisfying. With that in mind, the device handles day-to-day tasks like a breeze.

Unlike some mid-range phones, this bad boy doesn't shine in the camera department. You have a 50MP wide unit and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 32MP front sensor. In general, this bad boy gives you quite oversaturated photos, especially with daylight photography. That's not necessarily a drawback, but it's still something to keep in mind.

Finally, you have a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities. That gives you roughly 11 hours of web browsing or eight hours of video streaming per charge.

While it already has a successor, the new Edge (2024) is still far from receiving juicy price cuts. On the other hand, last year's model is $250 cheaper and awaits your attention at not one but two stores!
