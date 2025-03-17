The extraordinarily well-equipped Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger is almost half off at Best Buy now





That's because Best Buy is currently selling the non-foldable 6.6-inch handset for $279.99, which just so happens to be this thing's lower-than-ever price. Normally, you'd have to pay $549.99 for an unlocked Edge (2024) with no special requirements and no strings attached, which means that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2-powered phone is almost half off now.

Motorola Edge (2024) $279 99 $549 99 $270 off (49%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Buy at BestBuy





Granted, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola 's own official US e-store have offered hefty discounts on the Edge (2024) a number of times before. But this deal is better than all those previous ones, as well as everything you can find right now at other retailers.





In short, you should probably waste no more time and pull the trigger at Best Buy if you feel like the Motorola Edge (2024) is the best Android phone for you today. That might be true if you're looking to strike the greatest possible balance between power and affordability, with a large, reasonably sharp, and exquisitely smooth P-OLED display, that respectably snappy aforementioned Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a decidedly hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with incredibly fast 68W charging technology.

At $279.99, the Edge (2024) remarkably undercuts the likes of Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G and Google's Pixel 8a while rocking an undeniably eye-catching design with razor-thin top and bottom screen bezels and curves that wrap around the right and left sides of the phone.





Simply put, this is an absolute stunner of a mid-range smartphone, especially when you also consider its vegan leather-finished back. Oh, and did I mention that your 280 bucks will buy you a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space in addition to a respectable 8GB RAM count? It's practically impossible to find anything wrong with this value proposition, at least for the time being.