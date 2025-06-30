The hot new Motorola Edge (2025) is getting more and more attractive at lower and lower prices





Originally priced at $549.99 and recently marked down to $499.99 Motorola 's undeniably eye-catching new 6.7-inch mid-ranger can now be had for as little as $449.99. The catch? There doesn't seem to be one. That's right, your new phone will come unlocked and free of any and all carrier restrictions, requiring no device trade-in, number port-in, or upfront activation on a specific network.

While our comprehensive Motorola Edge (2025) review didn't exactly lavish this thing with praise for its system performance, screen quality, and camera functionality, it's hard not to look at that sleek vegan leather finish, thin 8mm profile, and stunningly robust construction with anything other than the deepest admiration... at the handset's newly reduced price.





and MIL-STD-810H certifications for protection against water immersion, dust contact, high-pressure water jets, and even the occasional drop on a hard surface. I simply cannot think of another Android phone available in the US today in the sub-$500 segment with IP68, IP69,MIL-STD-810H certifications for protection against water immersion, dust contact, high-pressure water jets, and even the occasional drop on a hard surface.





Oh, and did I mention that the impressively affordable Motorola Edge (2025) also packs a remarkably large 5,200mAh battery equipped with astoundingly fast 68W charging technology? Those numbers are higher than what the Galaxy S25 Ultra has going for it, mind you, and I probably don't need to tell you how much costlier Samsung's latest S Pen-wielding super-flagship is.

The only member of the popular Motorola Edge family released in the US this year is amazingly getting its second discount already in the space of just a couple of weeks. Best Buy is once again the nation's most generous retailer with bargain hunters who don't feel they need to purchase the latest Android flagships to be satisfied with their overall user experience.