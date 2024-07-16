Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers stellar bang for your buck at its Prime Day discount

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers stellar bang for your buck at its Prime Day discount
Can you think of a better budget tablet than the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ available today? We sure cannot, especially after seeing this jumbo-sized Android mid-ranger released less than a year ago drop to new record low prices for Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day extravaganza.

It almost goes without saying that this has never been a very expensive device by, well, any standards, rivaling essentially all of Lenovo's value champions right off the bat at $219.99 and up. But now you can slash an amazing (and rather odd) $77.50 off that list price for an entry-level 64GB storage unit in a graphite color only.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$78 off (35%)
$142 49
$219 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$80 off (30%)
$189 99
$269 99
Buy at Amazon

The same variant is currently being sold by Amazon for precisely 70 bucks less than usual in a silver hue, while the upper-tier 128 gig configuration can be had at an $80 discount from a regular price of $269.99 in both graphite and silver flavors. Across the board, you're looking at bigger markdowns than ever here, and regardless of your storage and chromatic preference, you need a Prime membership to be able to maximize your summer savings today (or tomorrow).

In addition to an almost surprisingly large screen for such an ultra-affordable slate, the Tab A9 Plus has a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor going for it, as well as a relatively small-sounding 7,040mAh battery that nevertheless promises to keep the lights on for a typical day of work between charges, and four undoubtedly amazing speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Along with an exquisitely sharp and smooth 90Hz refresh rate-equipped Full HD LCD screen, those speakers should provide high-quality mobile entertainment for the whole family, and thanks to that aforementioned battery, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is not too heavy or bulky, tipping the scales at 480 grams and measuring a measly 6.9mm in thickness.

All in all, you're clearly dealing with an extremely well-balanced Android tablet here, and when you also consider Samsung's unrivaled long-term software support (for both high-end and mid-range products), you're likely to find this budget-friendly bad boy absolutely impossible to resist right now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

