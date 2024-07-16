The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers stellar bang for your buck at its Prime Day discount
Can you think of a better budget tablet than the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ available today? We sure cannot, especially after seeing this jumbo-sized Android mid-ranger released less than a year ago drop to new record low prices for Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day extravaganza.
It almost goes without saying that this has never been a very expensive device by, well, any standards, rivaling essentially all of Lenovo's value champions right off the bat at $219.99 and up. But now you can slash an amazing (and rather odd) $77.50 off that list price for an entry-level 64GB storage unit in a graphite color only.
The same variant is currently being sold by Amazon for precisely 70 bucks less than usual in a silver hue, while the upper-tier 128 gig configuration can be had at an $80 discount from a regular price of $269.99 in both graphite and silver flavors. Across the board, you're looking at bigger markdowns than ever here, and regardless of your storage and chromatic preference, you need a Prime membership to be able to maximize your summer savings today (or tomorrow).
In addition to an almost surprisingly large screen for such an ultra-affordable slate, the Tab A9 Plus has a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor going for it, as well as a relatively small-sounding 7,040mAh battery that nevertheless promises to keep the lights on for a typical day of work between charges, and four undoubtedly amazing speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
Along with an exquisitely sharp and smooth 90Hz refresh rate-equipped Full HD LCD screen, those speakers should provide high-quality mobile entertainment for the whole family, and thanks to that aforementioned battery, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is not too heavy or bulky, tipping the scales at 480 grams and measuring a measly 6.9mm in thickness.
All in all, you're clearly dealing with an extremely well-balanced Android tablet here, and when you also consider Samsung's unrivaled long-term software support (for both high-end and mid-range products), you're likely to find this budget-friendly bad boy absolutely impossible to resist right now.
