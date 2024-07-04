Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again

If you need a new smartphone and don't intend to wait for Prime Day 2024, how about getting a new Edge+ (2023) right now? This sleek Android 13 smartphone now arrives at $200 off its $799.99 price tag. But wait, there's more – Motorola bundles its flagship phone with the Moto Buds+, a highly customizable pair of wireless earbuds. Those come for free with your phone purchase.

Get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) for $200 off + $130 Gift

Motorola's Edge+ (2023) plus Moto Buds+ deal is back in the spotlight! Once again, the official store offers the fantastic phone with the wireless earbuds worth $129.99 as a gift. At the time of writing, this is the best deal you can find on the unlocked smartphone. Get yours and save big soon.
$200 off (25%) Gift
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Mind you, this isn't the first time we've seen the generous promo. It first went live about a month ago and now returns. Even so, it's considerably more attractive than what Best Buy and Amazon offer. Both stores offer the device at discounted prices but with no gifts. So, if you want to kill two birds with one stone, so to speak, definitely check out Motorola.com's offer and get your $130 gift besides the $200 discount on this super-cool handset.

As one of the best Android phones on the market, this bad boy cuts no corners. It sports an incredible 6.7-inch pOLED screen with ultra-snappy 165Hz max refresh rates and a flagship processor under the hood. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this puppy delivers plenty of potential at your fingertips and is a real delight to use.

While it's certainly not as good as the best camera phones on the camera front, the Motorola device still has a pretty capable camera setup. On the rear, you have a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and a 12MP 2X zoom camera, with another 60MP unit on the front. You can expect good-looking photos with vibrant colors and proper exposure, particularly with plenty of light around.

With its clean Android software, large 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired charging speeds, and the comfortable Moto Buds+ as a gift, this bad boy gives you quite a bit of value.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

