A Black Friday-level deal lowers the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023's price by $150 on Amazon

Interestingly, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 was enjoying the same $150 discount on Black Friday as well, so you could say that this is a Black Friday-level offer.



Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers solid mid-range performance and has enough firepower to deal with day-to-day tasks like video streaming and web browsing. You should also be able to play demanding games like Genshin Impact, but they likely won't run at their highest graphical settings.



In terms of cameras, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 sports a 50MP main camera and a 16MP shooter for selfies. And just like most mid-rangers, the phone takes good-looking pictures, but only when there is plenty of light. As for video recordings, the main camera can capture clips at up to 4K at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can do the same but at lower 1080p at 30fps



On the battery front, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 sports a big 5,000mAh power cell, which should have enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. Moreover, the phone packs 20W wired charging, but it comes with a 10W charger inside the box.



Another disappointment is that the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 will most likely get one big OS update, which is going to be



A few weeks ago, we shared with you that the 256GB version of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, was on sale at a sweet 38% discount on Amazon. Well, in case you've missed getting one back then, Lady Luck is giving you another opportunity today, as the phone is still enjoying that awesome price cut. Yep! You can still save $150 on Motorola's stylus-powered phone if you take advantage of this deal now!