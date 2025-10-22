Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

Dependable in the toughest conditions





Sodium-based power you can count on

4 x 120V pure sine wave AC sockets (2 AC outlets on European models)

1 x 100W USB-C port

4 x USB-A ports (15W max)

1 x 15W wireless charging pad

1 x 12V/10A cigarette lighter outlet





Pricing and availability





Save 38% on the Bluetti Pioneer Na $799 $1299 $500 off (38%) For a limited time, Bluetti lets you save a whopping $500 on its first sodium-ion power station. That brings the 900Wh Pioneer Na at a much more attractive price. You can unlock an extra 8% discount using coupon code "BLUETTI8OFF" at checkout. Buy at Bluetti US



A winter power station that really delivers

When winter hits hard and temperatures plunge drastically, many portable power stations struggle to keep up. Users often face faster battery draining, efficiency loss, and, frequently, a loss of reliability. But you don't have to give up on backup power in the winter — the Bluetti Pioneer Na is here to help.Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, the Pioneer Na is the world's first sodium-ion power station. Unlike lithium-ion models, this unit works efficiently in the most challenging conditions. And that's not all — the station's sodium-based battery cells make it more sustainable than lithium-ion stations; it avoids the use of toxic materials that can be challenging to source.The Pioneer Na truly leads the way in technology. Capable of charging safely at 5°F (-15°C) and discharging at -13°F (-25°C), it provides unparalleled convenience in the winter months. Whether you're working off-grid in the cold or simply preparing for the harsh winter season, this device won't let you down. Even better, with a 4,000-charge cycle lifespan, it's built to last for up to 10 years.Winter endurance is impressive, but it's not the only area where the Pioneer Na stands out.The Pioneer Na features a 900Wh capacity and a remarkable 1,500W rated output for everyday devices like laptops, refrigerators, and fans. With 2,250W lifting power, it can also power high-demand appliances with ease. It has no shortage of ports, either:With so many outputs and massive output power, the Pioneer Na can power up equipment like space heaters, power drills, electric wrenches, and more for nearly an hour. Bluetti states it can also run a refrigerator for up to 18.5 hours or TVs for over seven hours, making it equally suitable for home backup and job sites.Even more impressively, it boasts minimal energy loss in standby. A mere 1.5W standby power loss gives you unparalleled reliability even after long periods of inactivity.The Pioneer Na gets you back to full power in record time, too. With combined AC and solar input, it can charge from 0 to 80% in just 35 minutes at 1,900W. Alternatively, it can reach 80% in 45 minutes using 1,400W AC. Using solar power alone, the Pioneer Na gets a full charge in 2.3 hours. The station supports up to 500W solar input.Despite its cutting-edge technology, the Bluetti Pioneer Na is quite affordable. Released on October 15, the unit is available for $799, $500 off its $1,299 MSRP at the Bluetti official store. This debut sale will run through December 15 in the US.Non-US users can purchase the Pioneer Na through the Bluetti European store. Launched at €1,199, the product debuts at €899, saving shoppers €300 for a limited time.