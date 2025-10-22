Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

Bluetti's first sodium-ion portable power station takes winter reliability to a whole new level.

A person sawing wood in the winter cold using the Bluetti Pioneer Na to power their electric chainsaw.
When winter hits hard and temperatures plunge drastically, many portable power stations struggle to keep up. Users often face faster battery draining, efficiency loss, and, frequently, a loss of reliability. But you don't have to give up on backup power in the winter — the Bluetti Pioneer Na is here to help.

Dependable in the toughest conditions



Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, the Pioneer Na is the world's first sodium-ion power station. Unlike lithium-ion models, this unit works efficiently in the most challenging conditions. And that's not all — the station's sodium-based battery cells make it more sustainable than lithium-ion stations; it avoids the use of toxic materials that can be challenging to source.

The Pioneer Na truly leads the way in technology. Capable of charging safely at 5°F (-15°C) and discharging at -13°F (-25°C), it provides unparalleled convenience in the winter months. Whether you're working off-grid in the cold or simply preparing for the harsh winter season, this device won't let you down. Even better, with a 4,000-charge cycle lifespan, it's built to last for up to 10 years.

Winter endurance is impressive, but it's not the only area where the Pioneer Na stands out.

Sodium-based power you can count on


The Pioneer Na features a 900Wh capacity and a remarkable 1,500W rated output for everyday devices like laptops, refrigerators, and fans. With 2,250W lifting power, it can also power high-demand appliances with ease. It has no shortage of ports, either:
  • 4 x 120V pure sine wave AC sockets (2 AC outlets on European models)
  • 1 x 100W USB-C port
  • 4 x USB-A ports (15W max)
  • 1 x 15W wireless charging pad
  • 1 x 12V/10A cigarette lighter outlet


With so many outputs and massive output power, the Pioneer Na can power up equipment like space heaters, power drills, electric wrenches, and more for nearly an hour. Bluetti states it can also run a refrigerator for up to 18.5 hours or TVs for over seven hours, making it equally suitable for home backup and job sites.

Would you consider the Bluetti Pioneer Na for home backup or winter off-grid adventures?

Vote View Result


Even more impressively, it boasts minimal energy loss in standby. A mere 1.5W standby power loss gives you unparalleled reliability even after long periods of inactivity.

The Pioneer Na gets you back to full power in record time, too. With combined AC and solar input, it can charge from 0 to 80% in just 35 minutes at 1,900W. Alternatively, it can reach 80% in 45 minutes using 1,400W AC. Using solar power alone, the Pioneer Na gets a full charge in 2.3 hours. The station supports up to 500W solar input.

Pricing and availability


Despite its cutting-edge technology, the Bluetti Pioneer Na is quite affordable. Released on October 15, the unit is available for $799, $500 off its $1,299 MSRP at the Bluetti official store. This debut sale will run through December 15 in the US.

Non-US users can purchase the Pioneer Na through the Bluetti European store. Launched at €1,199, the product debuts at €899, saving shoppers €300 for a limited time.

Save 38% on the Bluetti Pioneer Na

$799
$1299
$500 off (38%)
For a limited time, Bluetti lets you save a whopping $500 on its first sodium-ion power station. That brings the 900Wh Pioneer Na at a much more attractive price. You can unlock an extra 8% discount using coupon code "BLUETTI8OFF" at checkout.
Buy at Bluetti US
 

A winter power station that really delivers


While I wouldn't normally consider a 900Wh power companion all that great for home backup, the Bluetti Pioneer Na changes things completely. Clearly, using cutting-edge sodium-ion technology sounds exciting, but it's not just the innovation that impresses. This unit is designed to make life easier, even in the harshest conditions. With multiple ports, massive output, and intuitive controls — it simply excels across the board.

To me, the Pioneer Na looks and feels ready for the future. Factor in the relatively affordable asking price and the 10-year lifespan, and you've got a winter champion you can rely on.

