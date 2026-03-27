PhoneArena Gaming Event! Come play with us (vote for game here)
Vote for the game you'd like to play against Team PhoneArena
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Collage by PhoneArena | Image by SuperCell, Riot Games, Activision
So, we thought: wouldn't it be cool to host a play session with our great, amazing, and most awesome community?
A session where we all get to play with and against each other? Blast each other with lasers and rockets, you know?
But we have a critical decision to make right now – which game should we play?
We've lined up three ultra-popular choices, but we need you to point us in the best direction. So, let the voting begin:
Which game do you want to play against Team PhoneArena?
What better way to show your favorite (and not-so-favorite) PhoneArena authors who's boss?
We plan to have (and stream) the event in a few weeks from now, so we all have some time to prepare for the action! The first step is to pick the game we'll be playing, and next week we'll proceed with more details and a way to sign-up for the play session.
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If you want to play (or spectate) – be sure to vote in the poll, even if you don't have a preference for a particular game.
And if you think some other game would be a much better choice: please share it in the comments!
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