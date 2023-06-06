Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 could be Samsung's first foldable phones to offer dust resistance

Foldable phones continue to get better but they are not as durable as conventional phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are rated IPX8, meaning they are water resistant in fresh water to a depth of 1.5 meter for up to 30 minutes but they have not been certified for protection against dust. Their hinges have brushes that keep dust out but there is no guarantee that foreign substances won't get inside. This may change with the Fold 5 and Flip 5





According to Twitter leaker @chunvn8888 who has a mixed track record, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be rated IP58 against water and dust. High-end slab phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra come with a rating of IP68, so even though Samsung's next bendable phones won't offer the same kind of dust protection as conventional phones, they will come pretty close and given the complicated design of foldable phones and the added costs associated with IP rating certifications, even IP58 is a big deal.





9to5Google As noted by, this would make the Fold 5 and Flip 5 more resistant to water and dust than almost all other foldable phones.









The devices will reportedly be lighter than the current generation and will be powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that fuels the Galaxy S23 series.



