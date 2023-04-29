Check out the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders

Star Wars Day (May 4th) might be coming up, but today is a special day too. It is "Foldable phone images" day with marketing images leaked for the Pixel Fold and new renders disseminated of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Since we've already shown you the former, let's take a look at the latter. The renders were created by OnLeaks and Smartprix (via SamMobile ) and the teardrop-style hinge will sharply reduce the gap of the phone between the two sides when closed.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra makes a great Mother's Day Gift!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The 512GB storage variant of probably the best Android phone in the world right now is on sale at the price of a 256GB model in an exclusive Lime colorway. Plus, you can get up to $750 enhanced trade-in discounts for Mother's Day! $930 off (67%) $449 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





The rumored dimension of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3mm while unfolded, while folded the device will be 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5mm. At 13.5mm while folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be thinner than its predecessor which was 14.2mm-15.8mm thick because of the hinge used on last year's model.









Samsung might hold its next Unpacked event a couple of weeks earlier than last year during the end of July. Moving the release of the phone up will give consumers less time between the launch date of the Pixel Fold (rumored to be June 27th) and the shipping date for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung might be concerned that the more time consumers have to look at the Pixel Fold without seeing Sammy's alternative, the more business it might lose to the rookie foldable phone.









Once again Samsung will equip its top-of-the-line foldable with a 6.2-inch Cover Screen sporting an AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an FHD+ resolution. The internal AMOLED screen will weigh in at 7.6 inches, and feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a brighter panel. The overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the same chipset found on the Galaxy S23 series, will power the device. It also will be offered with multiple LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage options.









The Galaxy Z Fold 5's camera array should include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera . Some of the image sensors could be new and considered an upgrade from the 2022 model. Earlier rumors that the device would sport a 108MP image sensor seem to be DOA. It also doesn't appear likely that the S Pen will be included with the phone out of the box as there is no silo on the device to house the digital pen.









The phone will have an IPX8 rating meaning that there is no protection from dust but the device can survive a dunking in fresh water to a depth of nearly five feet for as long as 30 minutes. One UI 5.1.1, based on Android 13, will be pre-installed and the displays will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

