The first credible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price rumor is here, and... you're not going to like it









Still, that all left one important question unanswered. Probably the most important of them all, especially at a time of economic uncertainty around the world. That's right, we're talking about retail pricing. No one was brave enough to try to predict how much the Z Flip 5 would cost, either based on inside information or the typical combination of recent history and sensible guesswork. Until today, that is...

Big price hike on the horizon









Whether you're familiar with last year's Z Flip 4 or not, as well as the "normal" pricing structure of your "typical" Android-based Samsung flagship, this will probably feel either a little steep... or extremely steep.









While Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices on the old continent vary slightly from country to country, €1,299 would definitely represent an increase of at least €150 over all European markets. That seems kind of hard to justify with a fairly short list of upgrades and major changes headlined by a larger cover screen and the same old 128GB internal storage space paired with an 8GB RAM count for the handset's entry-level configuration.





For what it's worth, it's unclear exactly where this number is coming from, so although we're dealing with a fairly reputable publication, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 pricing prediction could ultimately prove inaccurate.





If it does pan out, it could obviously mean that the Z Flip 5 will cost more than its predecessor in the US as well, but it's impossible to say what kind of hike we can expect there.





The Galaxy Z Flip 4 normally starts at $999.99 stateside, so if Samsung decides to enforce a global increase of 15 or 20 percent, that could go all the way up to $1,150 or $1,200 for the most affordable Galaxy Z Flip 5 model.

What does this mean for the Galaxy Z Fold 5?





It's clearly too early to jump to conclusions or create convoluted scenarios involving both next-gen Samsung foldables, but if the Z Flip 5 does end up costing more than the Z Flip 4, we can definitely expect the same to be true for the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4.















