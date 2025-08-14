Renders of Pixelsnap cases show Qi2 wireless charging support for all Pixel 10 models, Fold included
All Pixel 10 models, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, will reportedly support new cases with a pleasant surprise inside.
Back in June, we passed along rumors that the Pixel 10 series would be compatible with a new line of accessories called Pixelsnap that would attach to the back of Pixel 10 devices via magnets embedded into the back of the phones and inside the cases. In other words, the Pixel 10 line would be able to support the latest Qi2 wireless charging standards. The built-in magnets would make the Pixel 10 line a rarity among Android handsets. Currently, only the HMD Skyline model has magnets inside the phone to attach to Qi2 wireless charging accessories.
The magnets help align the charging coils in the phone and the wireless charger, allowing the process to work at optimal efficiency. Misaligned coils can lead to energy loss, thus increasing the time it takes to charge the device. Leaked images published by Dutch online publication NieuweMobiel are said to show Pixelsnap cases, and the ring inside the cases would seem to confirm that magnetic wireless charging is coming to the new Pixels, which will be unveiled on August 20th during the upcoming Made by Google event.
Wireless charging speeds are expected to be 15W for the Pixel 10 phones although Qi2 wireless charging for these handsets could be as high as 23W. The Pixel 9 series' top wireless charging speed of 21W was achieved with the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). Qi charging for last year's Pixels were capped at 12W.
Render of Pixel 10 case. Note the ring on the inside of the case. | Image credit-NieuweMobiel
By the way, when we say that magnetic wireless Qi2 charging is coming to the Pixel 10 line, we are also including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Hall of Fame tipster Evan Blass disseminated a Tweet on Wednesday not only confirming that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is delayed until October, but he also revealed that the next iteration of the foldable Pixel will support Qi2 wireless charging.
With rumored specs for the Pixel 10 models showing the new phones weighing more than their predecessors, it doesn't take a giant leap of faith to consider that the extra weight could be due to the placement of magnets inside these devices. Another theory is that the extra weight is coming from larger capacity batteries placed inside the Pixel 10 line. Heck, perhaps the new handsets will have embedded magnets AND larger batteries. We can always dream, can't we?
The Pixelsnap cases for the Pixel 10 models contain another "M" besides magnets. That is microfiber, which helps to protect the phones inside the cases. The cases will supposedly be available in the same colors as the phones. Those colors include:
- Indigo (Blue)
- Obsidian (Black)
- Limoncello (green)
- Frost (Light Blue)
Okay, Pixel people and potential Pixel people, we are less than a week away from the unveiling. I'm getting excited since I'm beginning to feel the lure of the Pixel 10 drawing me away from my iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yes, I will admit that AI is a major reason why I might be returning to the Pixel ecosystem this year.
