Renders of Pixelsnap cases show Qi2 wireless charging support for all Pixel 10 models, Fold included





The magnets help align the charging coils in the phone and the wireless charger, allowing the process to work at optimal efficiency. Misaligned coils can lead to energy loss, thus increasing the time it takes to charge the device. Leaked images published by Dutch online publication NieuweMobiel are said to show Pixelsnap cases, and the ring inside the cases would seem to confirm that magnetic wireless charging is coming to the new Pixels, which will be unveiled on August 20th during the upcoming Made by Google event.

Pixel 10 phones although Qi2 wireless charging for these handsets could be as high as 23W. The

Wireless charging speeds are expected to be 15W for thephones although Qi2 wireless charging for these handsets could be as high as 23W. The Pixel 9 series' top wireless charging speed of 21W was achieved with the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). Qi charging for last year's Pixels were capped at 12W.













Pixel 10 models Pixel 10 line. Heck, perhaps the new handsets will have embedded magnets AND larger batteries. We can always dream, can't we? With rumored specs for themodels showing the new phones weighing more than their predecessors , it doesn't take a giant leap of faith to consider that the extra weight could be due to the placement of magnets inside these devices. Another theory is that the extra weight is coming from larger capacity batteries placed inside theline. Heck, perhaps the new handsets will have embedded magnets AND larger batteries. We can always dream, can't we?



The Pixelsnap cases for the Pixel 10 models contain another "M" besides magnets. That is microfiber, which helps to protect the phones inside the cases. The cases will supposedly be available in the same colors as the phones. Those colors include:

Indigo (Blue)

Obsidian (Black)

Limoncello (green)

Frost (Light Blue)





Okay, Pixel people and potential Pixel people, we are less than a week away from the unveiling. I'm getting excited since I'm beginning to feel the lure of thedrawing me away from my iPhone 15 Pro Max . Yes, I will admit that AI is a major reason why I might be returning to the Pixel ecosystem this year.