Do you prefer a slimmer device or a bigger battery? Big battery, no matter how thick a phone is A slim phone, no matter how bad the battery is Those aren't the most important things in a phone for me

It appears that all four models in the Pixel 10 series may be getting a little heavier this year. A new leak with the complete dimensions of theXL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold reveals that Google might be making very slight changes across the board.The leaked measures, published by Android Headlines, include the potential footprints and weights of the foursmartphones. While some of the dimensions are slightly different, some changes might be big enough to render older cases unusable. Here are the specific numbers:If you remember the Pixel 9 dimensions by heart, congratulations, because you already know theandkeep the width and height unchanged, but may be just 0.1 mm thicker than last year. More importantly, they might be 6 and 8 g heavier than their predecessors.The dimensions of theXL are the same as those of the Pixel 9 Pro XL , but the weight change is quite significant. The new model might be 11 g heavier, which is a change of about 5%. That might sound insignificant, but in practice, it is very likely to be a noticeable change.is where Google goes against the trends by doing nothing. The new foldable is slightly narrower when folded, but somehow wider when unfolded. More interestingly, the phone might be 0.1 mm thicker when unfolded and 0.3 mm thicker when folded, which is exactly the opposite of the thinner Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 . Theis also 1 g heavier, though that’s unlikely to be a noticeable change.While none of the measures are confirmed by Google, they aren’t surprising. We don’t expect any major changes to the design or the internal build of theTheseries is set to premiere at the August 20 Made by Google event, when we’ll learn all the details about all devices.