All Pixel 10 models may be heavier than before

Newly leaked Pixel 10 dimensions, suggest that Google is going against the trends.

The Pixel 9 Series | Image credit — PhoneArena

It appears that all four models in the Pixel 10 series may be getting a little heavier this year. A new leak with the complete dimensions of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold reveals that Google might be making very slight changes across the board.

The leaked measures, published by Android Headlines, include the potential footprints and weights of the four Pixel 10 smartphones. While some of the dimensions are slightly different, some changes might be big enough to render older cases unusable. Here are the specific numbers:

  • Pixel 10 - 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6 mm and 204g
  • Pixel 10 Pro - 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6 mm and 207g
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL - 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and 232g
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold, unfolded - 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2 mm and 258
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold, folded - 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8 mm and 258g

If you remember the Pixel 9 dimensions by heart, congratulations, because you already know the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro keep the width and height unchanged, but may be just 0.1 mm thicker than last year. More importantly, they might be 6 and 8 g heavier than their predecessors.

The dimensions of the Pixel 10 Pro XL are the same as those of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but the weight change is quite significant. The new model might be 11 g heavier, which is a change of about 5%. That might sound insignificant, but in practice, it is very likely to be a noticeable change.

Do you prefer a slimmer device or a bigger battery?

Vote View Result


Pixel 10 Pro Fold is where Google goes against the trends by doing nothing. The new foldable is slightly narrower when folded, but somehow wider when unfolded. More interestingly, the phone might be 0.1 mm thicker when unfolded and 0.3 mm thicker when folded, which is exactly the opposite of the thinner Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also 1 g heavier, though that’s unlikely to be a noticeable change.

While none of the measures are confirmed by Google, they aren’t surprising. We don’t expect any major changes to the design or the internal build of the Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10 series is set to premiere at the August 20 Made by Google event, when we’ll learn all the details about all devices.

