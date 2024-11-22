Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Black Friday bargain knocks the hot JBL Xtreme 4 down under the $300 mark on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person with jeans and a jacket wears the JBL Xtreme 4 on their shoulder.
Black Friday is finally here, and with it comes one special promo on an even more exciting portable Bluetooth speaker. We're talking, of course, about JBL's latest boombox-style speaker, the Xtreme 4, which enjoys a fantastic 21% markdown on Amazon. That brings the unit just under the $300 mark and at its best price at the e-commerce giant.

The JBL Xtreme is 21% off for Black Friday

Black Friday brings us an epic sale on the JBL Xtreme 4. The unit is currently 21% off on Amazon, offering more value for money. It's durable, offers great audio with lots of bass, and delivers up to 24 hours of music. On top of that, it has a swappable battery and even lets you charge devices while streaming.
$80 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

While that's a smashing discount, we previously came across a Woot promo on the same buddy with an included one-year manufacturer's warranty. The bargain in question brought the unit to a slightly better price than what we're seeing now. However, that one is now over and gone, leaving you to treat yourself to Amazon's tempting 21% discount.

With its durable design and impressive audio, the Xtreme 4 is a perfect backyard BBQ companion. The unit sports an IP67 rating, delivering sufficient water and dust resistance for outdoor use. On top of that, just like its predecessor, the new extremely loud speaker from JBL features an adjustable strap for more convenient transportation.

Promising signature JBL Pro Sound, the unit stands out with ample bass and depth. While it's certainly not suitable for critical listening, the speaker's audio is more than appropriate for parties and casual gatherings alike.

But how long can you expect it to last? Quite a bit, according to JBL. The brand claims its big-sized music companion can keep the party going for up to 24 hours. If that's not enough, you can always grab a separate battery and swap it for extra-long playtime.

Of course, not everyone likes big-sized options. In case you're looking for something more compact and easier to carry, check out what else is happening with Black Friday's Bluetooth speaker promos. If not, know that the Xtreme 4 packs lots of value for money at its current Amazon price, so be sure to check it out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
100 stories
22 Nov, 2024
Black Friday bargain knocks the hot JBL Xtreme 4 down under the $300 mark on Amazon
15 Nov, 2024
Grab the well-liked JBL Flip 6 for 27% off with Walmart's sweet bargain
12 Nov, 2024
Exciting bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 to its best price for only the second time
05 Nov, 2024
The eye-catching JBL Pulse 5 is at its best price, creating a festive atmosphere on a budget
01 Nov, 2024
The hot Bose SoundLink Max finally goes on sale at Amazon — save $100 on one while you can
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless