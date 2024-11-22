Black Friday bargain knocks the hot JBL Xtreme 4 down under the $300 mark on Amazon
Black Friday is finally here, and with it comes one special promo on an even more exciting portable Bluetooth speaker. We're talking, of course, about JBL's latest boombox-style speaker, the Xtreme 4, which enjoys a fantastic 21% markdown on Amazon. That brings the unit just under the $300 mark and at its best price at the e-commerce giant.
While that's a smashing discount, we previously came across a Woot promo on the same buddy with an included one-year manufacturer's warranty. The bargain in question brought the unit to a slightly better price than what we're seeing now. However, that one is now over and gone, leaving you to treat yourself to Amazon's tempting 21% discount.
Promising signature JBL Pro Sound, the unit stands out with ample bass and depth. While it's certainly not suitable for critical listening, the speaker's audio is more than appropriate for parties and casual gatherings alike.
Of course, not everyone likes big-sized options. In case you're looking for something more compact and easier to carry, check out what else is happening with Black Friday's Bluetooth speaker promos. If not, know that the Xtreme 4 packs lots of value for money at its current Amazon price, so be sure to check it out.
With its durable design and impressive audio, the Xtreme 4 is a perfect backyard BBQ companion. The unit sports an IP67 rating, delivering sufficient water and dust resistance for outdoor use. On top of that, just like its predecessor, the new extremely loud speaker from JBL features an adjustable strap for more convenient transportation.
But how long can you expect it to last? Quite a bit, according to JBL. The brand claims its big-sized music companion can keep the party going for up to 24 hours. If that's not enough, you can always grab a separate battery and swap it for extra-long playtime.
