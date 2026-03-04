The OnePlus Pad 3 is way harder to resist at this sweet discount
The official OnePlus Store is giving you a discount you definitely don't want to miss.
The OnePlus Pad 3 is one of the best iPad and Galaxy Tab alternatives. | Image by PhoneArena
The new iPad Air M4 has been announced recently, but Android fans probably won't be interested. What powerful alternative should you get if you're after a value-packed option with a high-end processor and a large display? The OnePlus Pad 3, of course.
This bad boy is once again on sale at the official store, where you can now score $50 off with coupon code "SPRING26". The promotional code can be applied at checkout. On top of that sweet price cut, you also get a free OnePlus Stylo 2, which saves you an extra $99.99.
Is this the best sale I've ever come across? Actually, no. The device has previously been down by $100. At one point, OnePlus also accepted any device trade-in for an extra discount. But does that mean you should wait? I wouldn't advise it — the official store might not come up with a better bargain anytime soon.
Moreover, the Android tablet delivers impressive value for money. I think it's well worth it even at its full MSRP of $699.99. With its superior Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this model actually beats the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in terms of raw horsepower.
In everyday use, you'll notice it breezes through heavy and light tasks alike. What's more, thanks to its improved cooling system, it doesn't get too hot while gaming. Find out more in our OnePlus Pad 3 review.
Another thing I really like about this model is the display size. With its 13.2-inch screen and smooth 144Hz refresh rate, it offers a smooth scrolling and viewing experience. It also boasts an unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio, so it's not too square or way too wide, making it perfect for watching your favorite TV series.
Then again, the main highlight here is the battery life. With a 12,140mAh under the hood and an impressive 80W SUPERVOOC charging, it gives you over 11 hours of continuous gaming. A full charge takes just under 90 minutes, too, which is significantly faster than Apple's iPad Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Tab Ultra alternatives.
As you can see, there's a lot to like about the value-packed OnePlus Pad 3. So, if you'd like to get yours at a lower price, now's the time to act. Save $50 with the 'SPRING26' coupon code and score a free stylus with this official store promo.
