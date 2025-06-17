Adobe’s main generative AI app is now available on iOS and Android

– Alexandru Costin, VP, Generative AI, Adobe, June 2025

: Black Forest Lab’s Flux 1.1 Pro and Flux.1 Kontext; Ideogram’s Ideogram 3.0, Google’s Imagen 3 and Imagen 4; OpenAI’s image generation model, and Runway’s Gen-4 Image Video Models : Google’s Veo 2 and Veo 3; Luma AI’s Ray2 and Pika’s text-to-video generator

Speaking of which, Adobe announced a new list of AI models in the Firefly partner ecosystem, so if you’re planning to use the app on your phone, here are the choices:The models above are available alongside Adobe’s family of commercially safe, IP-friendly Firefly models for images, video, audio and vectors.Adobe also confirmed that anything Android and iOS users create on their phones in the Firefly mobile app will automatically be synced with the creator’s Creative Cloud account, allowing them to start creating on mobile and pick up on desktop (or vice versa).