Adobe’s main generative AI app is now available on iOS and Android

Firefly is coming to mobile to make it easier for users to create images and videos by simply using text prompts.

0comments
iOS Android Apps
Adobe Firefly mobile
After bringing its Photoshop app to Android devices last month, Adobe is now making phone users happier with the launch of yet another one of its popular apps, Firefly.

For the unaware, Adobe Firefly is a suite of creative generative AI models designed by Adobe, which allows users to create images, videos, and other content by simply using text prompts or by modifying existing images.

The new Firefly mobile app puts AI-first creativity in your pocket. It gives creators the freedom to generate and edit content wherever inspiration strikes and the flexibility to choose the AI model that best fits their vision, whether it’s Firefly or a partner model.

– Alexandru Costin, VP, Generative AI, Adobe, June 2025

Firefly started as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud family of apps and as a standalone web app, but starting today the AI app is also available on mobile. The Adobe Firefly app is available both on Android and iOS devices, and promises to bring all the main features of the desktop app, including:

  • Generative Fill
  • Generative Expand
  • Text to Image
  • Text to Video
  • Image to Video

More importantly, Adobe allows Firefly users to choose between using its commercially safe Firefly models and partner models from Google and OpenAI, depending on their needs for Text to Image, Text to Video and Image to Video.

Adobe Firefly for mobile | Images credits: Adobe

Speaking of which, Adobe announced a new list of AI models in the Firefly partner ecosystem, so if you’re planning to use the app on your phone, here are the choices:

  • Image Models: Black Forest Lab’s Flux 1.1 Pro and Flux.1 Kontext; Ideogram’s Ideogram 3.0, Google’s Imagen 3 and Imagen 4; OpenAI’s image generation model, and Runway’s Gen-4 Image
  • Video Models: Google’s Veo 2 and Veo 3; Luma AI’s Ray2 and Pika’s text-to-video generator

The models above are available alongside Adobe’s family of commercially safe, IP-friendly Firefly models for images, video, audio and vectors.

Adobe also confirmed that anything Android and iOS users create on their phones in the Firefly mobile app will automatically be synced with the creator’s Creative Cloud account, allowing them to start creating on mobile and pick up on desktop (or vice versa).
