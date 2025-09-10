iPhone Air is here! Why this needs to be your next iPhone
The iPhone Air is a lot more powerful and feature-rich than initially expected, and it might just be the best iPhone you can get for yourself right now.
After weeks and weeks of speculation, the iPhone Air is a reality. It’s not called the iPhone 17 Air, as was expected, because Apple really wishes to distinguish its newest flagship phone from the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup.
And it’s this difference that Apple has strived for that sets the iPhone Air apart from every other iPhone currently on the market. In fact, the iPhone Air may very well be the best new Apple smartphone that you could get for yourself.
Here’s why.
This is the iPhone Air
Say hello to Apple’s most exquisite iPhone ever. | Image credit — Apple
Before we get started, let’s recap what the iPhone Air brings. It’s super slim and extra light, but just how good is it? This is the iPhone Air:
- A large 6.5 inch ProMotion display
- Super slim at only 5.6 mm
- Extra light at just 165 grams
- 12 GB of RAM
- “All day” battery life
- Starts at 256 GB of storage
- Apple’s strongest A19 Pro processor
That’s all pretty good, and it only gets better. But first, let’s talk about availability.
iPhone Air pre-orders and in-store availability
The iPhone Air will be available for pre-ordering on Apple’s site starting September 12, so just two days from now! You can visit the iPhone Air store page here and select your configuration right now, and then simply checkout on September 12.
The iPhone Air will become available proper on September 19, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series. That is when you will be able to simply walk into a store and buy the iPhone Air immediately.
What colors is the iPhone Air available in?
It is quite the elegant phone. | Image credit — Apple
Remember how I said that it gets better? The iPhone Air is available in the following colors:
- Space Black
- Cloud White
- Sky Blue
- Light Gold
This is especially important because the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are no longer available in black. So, if you want the latest and greatest iPhone in black, the iPhone Air is your only choice for now. The Pro models have Deep Blue, but it’s no Space Black.
Sky Blue on the iPhone Air was also originally supposed to be an option for the Pro models, but the Air has been given extra attention from Apple. Some suspect that this is because the company wants most users to switch to the Air, much like how the MacBook Air is now a wildly popular model.
Features that set iPhone Air apart
The iPhone Air has a lot going for it. | Image credit — Apple
While the biggest selling points for the iPhone Air are its slim profile and lightweight design, it’s no slouch when it comes to other features either.
The iPhone Air also uses the A19 Pro chipset, the very same that is also found on the iPhone 17 Pro models. In addition, the phone features Apple’s next in-house cellular modem — the C1X — which further helps the iPhone Air achieve longer battery life than would be possible with a third-party modem.
The 12 GB of RAM, coupled with the A19 Pro chip, means that the iPhone Air is almost just as powerful and fast as its Pro counterparts. While its camera may not be as good as the ones found on the Pro models, it still takes some excellent photos using the Fusion camera system.
Lastly, and this one’s pretty exciting, the iPhone Air’s screen is extremely durable thanks to the company’s new Ceramic Shield 2. It’s also a ProMotion display, meaning that it can save a lot of power when nothing is moving on the screen. And, perhaps best of all, the iPhone Air also features Apple’s new anti-reflective coating, which will make the display look much better under harsh lighting conditions.
How much does the iPhone Air cost?
The iPhone Air costs a pretty penny. | Image credit — Apple
As mentioned above, Apple is likely trying to get more people to start buying the iPhone Air instead of the Pro models. While it’s not as expensive as said Pro models, the iPhone Air will set you back quite a ways. Here’s how much the iPhone Air costs for different storage variants:
- iPhone Air 256 GB: $999
- iPhone Air 512 GB: $1,199
- iPhone Air 1 TB: $1,399
The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199. So, the Air is a bit cheaper, but it’s no budget phone.
Who is the iPhone Air for?
Will you be getting this gorgeous phone? | Image credit — Apple
Now, let’s address a concern that some of you may have: who exactly is the iPhone Air for? If the Air has less battery life than the Pro models, and it costs almost the same, why would you go for it instead of Apple’s top-of-the-line phones instead?
The iPhone Air is, as far as anyone’s been able to tell, meant for everyone. Yep, all of you. The base model iPhone 17 still exists, for consumers who want a simple phone that doesn’t break the bank too much, but Apple wants the Air to become the most popular iPhone model.
Just like the MacBook Air, the iPhone Air is plenty powerful for most users. It’s got the same chip as the Pro models, the same amount of RAM as well, an excellent camera, and the aforementioned “all day” battery life. Apple’s exclusion of a black color option for the Pro models may be another way to nudge users towards the Air.
If you absolutely need that extra power, that extra battery life, and better cooling for top-notch performance, then go for the Pro models. For everything else? Especially aesthetics? The iPhone Air is expected to be crowned the king very soon.
