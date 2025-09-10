iPhone Air is here! Why this needs to be your next iPhone

iPhone 17

A large 6.5 inch ProMotion display

Super slim at only 5.6 mm

Extra light at just 165 grams

12 GB of RAM

“All day” battery life

Starts at 256 GB of storage

Apple’s strongest A19 Pro processor

iPhone Air pre-orders and in-store availability

iPhone 17

What colors is the iPhone Air available in?

Space Black

Cloud White

Sky Blue

Light Gold

iPhone 17

Features that set iPhone Air apart

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17

How much does the iPhone Air cost?

iPhone Air 256 GB: $999

256 GB: $999 iPhone Air 512 GB: $1,199

512 GB: $1,199 iPhone Air 1 TB: $1,399

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Who is the iPhone Air for?

iPhone 17

