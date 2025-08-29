iPhone 17 wishlist: 7 features to wish upon a star and actually see
Better display tech, better selfies, better chips and more!
We're less than two weeks away from the September 9 big unveiling of the iPhone 17.
Apple has some atonement to make, so everybody is curious what the new flagships will look like – and here's what I hope for the "vanilla" iPhone 17.
Expectations are running high after a series of incremental updates in previous models, leaving fans eager for a truly standout device. From design tweaks to performance boosts, every detail will be scrutinized by tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.
For years, Apple's ProMotion display technology has been limited to the higher-end iPhone Pro models, but that may finally change with the iPhone 17. Multiple reports now point to every model in the lineup adopting a 120 Hz refresh rate, bringing smoother scrolling and more fluid animations to the base iPhones for the first time.
The iPhone 17 is expected to bring a long-awaited upgrade to its front-facing camera with a new 24 MP sensor. This marks the first meaningful improvement to the selfie camera since the iPhone 11 back in 2019. The higher resolution should deliver sharper detail, making everyday shots look noticeably clearer.
It also means images will hold up better when zoomed in or cropped, giving users more flexibility when editing after the fact. For a phone that puts so much emphasis on social sharing and video calls, this change could make a real difference in daily use. Meanwhile, rivals offer 50 MP selfie snappers, but Apple will get there too in the future. Eventually.
I expect Apple to be really careful with the AI promises and unveilings on September 9. Last year, bold predictions were made at the iPhone 16 event, which later turned into a farce: Apple couldn't deliver.
Recent rumors have it that all iPhone 17 models will be $50 more expensive than the iPhone 16 family. For the baseline variant, here's what this prospect looks like:
Yes, there are several real upgrades on the new phone compared to the iPhone 16, but let's not get carried away: Cupertino handsets are expensive as it is. The online community often jokes how Apple is a cult (or is it a joke after all?), but I think even hardcore Cupertino fans will have second thoughts about paying more than $849 for a non-Pro phone.
OK, the Camera Control button was never "great" per se. But it could be.
Introduced on the iPhone 16 lineup, this physical button on the right side of the iPhone is all about elevating your camera experience. Those coming from a dedicated camera can appreciate Apple's efforts, as it gives you an easier, faster and more tactile way to capture photos and videos.
The button has a great potential, but on the iPhone 16 series, it was weirdly positioned too much to the center of the frame – instead, it should be near the right lower corner.
Let's hope that Apple will sort things out this time around.
Rather than reusing the A18 chip from the iPhone 16 lineup, the base iPhone 17may ship with the newer A19 processor. That would put it on equal footing with the iPhone 17 Air, while the Pro models are rumored to step up further with an A19 Pro variant.
Of the whole list, this is the wildest one: but do wish (since it's a wishlist) for a larger battery. We all know that Apple is able to squeeze some pretty impressive battery life out of not-so-respectable mAh numbers, but a boost in the capacity is something no one will scoff at.
Finally, 120 Hz ProMotion!
Image by PhoneArena
A better selfie camera
Image by PhoneArena
An AI promise that is kept
Image by PhoneArena
A price hike that's not over $50
Image by PhoneArena
Make the Camera Control button great again
Image by PhoneArena
The new A19 chip instead of the A18
Image by PhoneArena
A larger battery
Image by PhoneArena
