Forget what you heard! The iPhone 17 lineup might all be powered by next-gen chips

iPhone 17



According to iPhone 17 won't be using the A18 chip from the According to a new report , the basewon't be using the A18 chip from the iPhone 16 after all. Instead, Apple is reportedly packing the next-gen A19 chipset inside, putting it on the same playing field as the iPhone 17 Air . The Pro models, of course, should take it one step further with the more powerful A19 Pro chip.



However, while the chip might be upgraded, this latest report once again points to only 8 GB of RAM for the base iPhone 17 . The rest of the lineup – including the Air and Pro models – should jump to 12 GB for the first time ever on an iPhone. And that extra RAM should make a difference when it comes to multitasking and all the AI-heavy features However, while the chip might be upgraded, this latest report once again points to only 8 GB of RAM for the base. The rest of the lineup – including the Air and Pro models – should jump to 12 GB for the first time ever on an iPhone. And that extra RAM should make a difference when it comes to multitasking and all the AI-heavy features Apple Intelligence is set to bring.



Now, to be honest, using the A19 in the entire iPhone 17 series feels like a more typical Apple move and for me, it was always a bit hard to imagine the company reusing the same chip from the previous base model again.



Yes, Apple has done something similar before, like with the Yes, Apple has done something similar before, like with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, which reused the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 Pro lineup or the base iPhone 15 getting the chipset from the iPhone 14 Pro models. But those kinds of decisions haven't been consistent enough to call it a pattern and it feels more natural for Apple to move ahead with the latest chip across the board.







This year, there are actually a few conflicting reports when it comes to the chips inside the iPhone 17 lineup. It's not just the base model causing confusion – the iPhone 17 Air is also in the rumor mix. While most sources expect it to come with the regular A19 chip, This year, there are actually a few conflicting reports when it comes to the chips inside thelineup. It's not just the base model causing confusion – theis also in the rumor mix. While most sources expect it to come with the regular A19 chip, some suggest it could actually get the more powerful A19 Pro instead



The iPhone 17 series is right around the corner – Apple is expected to launch the lineup this September – and as usual, the closer we get, the more the leaks start heating up. The latest one? It sounds like the regularmight actually get a bigger performance boost than previously thought