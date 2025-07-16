Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Forget what you heard! The iPhone 17 lineup might all be powered by next-gen chips

Apple might not want you feeling too left out if you skip the iPhone 17 Pro.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
A photo of a person holding the iPhone 16 in blue, showing the phone's back.
iPhone 16. | Image credit – PhoneArena

The iPhone 17 series is right around the corner – Apple is expected to launch the lineup this September – and as usual, the closer we get, the more the leaks start heating up. The latest one? It sounds like the regular iPhone 17 might actually get a bigger performance boost than previously thought.

According to a new report, the base iPhone 17 won't be using the A18 chip from the iPhone 16 after all. Instead, Apple is reportedly packing the next-gen A19 chipset inside, putting it on the same playing field as the iPhone 17 Air. The Pro models, of course, should take it one step further with the more powerful A19 Pro chip.

However, while the chip might be upgraded, this latest report once again points to only 8 GB of RAM for the base iPhone 17. The rest of the lineup – including the Air and Pro models – should jump to 12 GB for the first time ever on an iPhone. And that extra RAM should make a difference when it comes to multitasking and all the AI-heavy features Apple Intelligence is set to bring.

How much do you care about the chip inside your iPhone?

Vote View Result

Now, to be honest, using the A19 in the entire iPhone 17 series feels like a more typical Apple move and for me, it was always a bit hard to imagine the company reusing the same chip from the previous base model again.
 
Yes, Apple has done something similar before, like with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, which reused the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 Pro lineup or the base iPhone 15 getting the chipset from the iPhone 14 Pro models. But those kinds of decisions haven't been consistent enough to call it a pattern and it feels more natural for Apple to move ahead with the latest chip across the board.

Beyond the A-series upgrade, there is also talk of Apple using its own custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips for the iPhone 17. These would support Wi-Fi 7 and help improve efficiency, performance and tighter integration inside Apple's ecosystem – while also reducing dependence on third-party suppliers. On top of that, the regular iPhone 17 might also feature Apple's in-house C1 modem.


This year, there are actually a few conflicting reports when it comes to the chips inside the iPhone 17 lineup. It's not just the base model causing confusion – the iPhone 17 Air is also in the rumor mix. While most sources expect it to come with the regular A19 chip, some suggest it could actually get the more powerful A19 Pro instead.

Recommended Stories
And what's the difference between the two? Well, the A19 Pro is expected to have more GPU cores and higher clock speeds compared to the standard version. That should translate to noticeably better performance in graphics-heavy tasks like gaming, video editing, or anything AR-related. Basically, the Pro version of the chip is built to power the more advanced features you'll find on the higher-end iPhones.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless