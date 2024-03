30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market

After the launch of Apple’s iPhone 14 series, tech outlets were pretty vocal about how insignificant of an upgrade the vanillawas compared to the iPhone 13 . In fact, you could argue thewas the worst-reviewed iPhone in recent history - not because it’s a bad phone, but because it’s basically anclone. An.5 if you will.

Jokes aside, the fact that Apple simply doesn’t seem to be capable of making a wrong move is a bit… scary. At this point, I’m convinced no matter how hard Cupertino tries (or doesn’t try), people will keep buying the new iPhone. Even if it goes back to having a single camera, an LCD display, and a notch.



To top it all off, Apple was last year’s number one smartphone vendor, which is a precedent. And to bottom it off, Android flagships aren’t even at the bottom of the bestsellers list.



But how far can Apple go?

Jaw-dropping sales figures show iPhone might be the only flagship phone that matters in 2024: What about Android?

Despite Google and Samsung’s persistent push for innovative AI features, and historic commitment to software support, the numbers speak for themselves - the iPhone might be the only flagship phone that matters in 2024.



Of course, that’s not the whole picture, making such a verdict unfair, but still - what does it mean? Well, here are a few key takeaways I was able to come up with. Please, feel free to add yours in the comments:



The iPhone is untouchable when it comes to sales, and that’s not exactly great for the smartphone industry

See, the iPhone 15 model you choose. In other words, Apple’s incredible numbers are there for a reason. But then you remember the comparatively unimpressive iPhone 14 was the best-selling vanilla flagship of 2023, which makes Apple’s dominance a bit scary.



Does Cupertino have too much power and influence? Most certainly. We’ve seen this play out a number of times: Apple makes controversial changes to the iPhone, and



That’s not to say that Apple can’t be a good role model as the industry leader. Although I’d argue some of the iPhone’s best features haven’t become an integral part of Android phones , like MagSafe and Face ID, for example.



As Adrian points out in his news piece, compared to the iPhone 15 , Samsung’s



Despite that, the Galaxy S23 flagships haven’t come close to the iPhone 15’s jaw-dropping 70-80 million units sold. In fact, like previous years, Samsung’s S23 flagships haven’t made the top 10 at all. And you know that if the Galaxy doesn’t touch the iPhone in sales, the Pixel has zero chance of doing so.



It makes you wonder - where do Samsung and Google find the inspiration to keep going? Certainly not in strong flagship sales.



Killer iPhone 15 upgrade will inevitably top the sales charts in 2024 - can Android do anything to change that?

The somewhat surprisingly successful iPhone 14 aside, the killer iPhone 15 series is well on the way to at least reaching (and why not topping) the commercial success of its predecessor. Of course, this makes you wonder - can Samsung, Google, or another phone-maker do anything to challenge Apple?



No matter how much I like the Galaxy S24 series and their AI superpowers, and even if I think my



Apple’s momentum will be hard to challenge. Especially if you consider how mediocre of an upgrade the iPhone 14 and







Total dominance: Can Galaxy S24 help Samsung make a comeback, or will Apple get ten iPhones into the top ten best-selling phones list in 2024?

