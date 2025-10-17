Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Affordable iPad 10 drops by $100 at Walmart, becoming a top choice for budget-conscious shoppers

The tablet is an absolute bargain at its current price, boasting speedy performance, a gorgeous display, and dependable battery. Save while the deal lasts!

The iPad 10 may not be among Apple’s latest tablets, but a sweet $100 discount at Walmart makes it an irresistible choice for shoppers looking for a speedy iPad that won’t break the bank.

Thanks to this price cut, you can currently snag the 256GB Wi-Fi version of this affordable slate for just $349, instead of spending about $450. That’s a bargain price, considering all the value this bad boy brings to the table.

iPad 10th Gen, 256GB: Save $100!

$349
$449
$100 off (22%)
Walmart is offering a tempting $100 discount on the 256GB version of the iPad 10, allowing you to score one for just under $350. The tablet is still worth getting, offering speedy performance and pleasant visuals for the price. We don't know how long this deal will last, so be sure to act fast and save now!
Buy at Walmart
 

With its A14 Bionic chip, it still delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without breaking a sweat, despite being a tablet from 2022. This turns it into a reliable daily companion that will have your back in every situation without straining your budget.

In addition to its dependable performance, the tablet also boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. And while it’s not an OLED panel, it still delivers pleasant visuals for the price. Something to keep in mind, though, is that it’s sadly not among the brightest screens out there, boasting only 500 nits of brightness. This, unfortunately, might make using it in direct sunlight a tad bit difficult. However, you shouldn’t have any issues when using it indoors.

On the flip side, it rocks a 28.6Wh battery that can keep the lights on for up to two days without recharging.

All in all, the iPad 10 is definitely worth considering, as it may be an older model, but it still ticks all the right boxes. And now that it’s selling for $100 off, we believe it’s an absolute no-brainer. So, don’t miss out! Tap the deal button in this article and score one at a massive discount while you still can!

