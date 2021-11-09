Instagram to launch content creators subscriptions soon

Instagram to launch content creators subscriptions soon0
According to TechCrunch, two app intelligence services, Sensor Tower and Apptopia, which have been monitoring changes to apps descriptions and screenshots, noticed that the first “Instagram Subscriptions” in-app purchase was added to the US App Store listing on November 1 and has a value of $4.99. Additionally, another $0.99 in-app purchase was added to the listing a few days later.
Instagram followers who purchase a subscription will have access to exclusive stories, which are available to the general public. Also, they will get a special member badge and gain access to exclusive live videos too.