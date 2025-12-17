Instagram is now available on your big screen devices as well

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The app is currently available in the US on a limited number of Amazon Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Stick HD, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, both the first and second generations of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Meta reportedly plans to expand the app to more devices and countries soon.

You first need to install the app from the Amazon Appstore and log in with your account. For now, you can add up to five Instagram accounts to the TV app, allowing all your family members to enjoy their Instagram accounts on the big-screen device.





The Instagram TV app experience is slightly different from its experience on smartphones. Unlike the smartphone version, the big-screen version of the Instagram app doesn't include the messaging feature, at least for now. You're currently limited to reels, which are grouped into different categories relevant to your interests.





Select a reel, sit back, and relax on your couch as the app automatically switches to the next one without requiring you to scroll manually. You can skip a reel if you don't like it, though. Furthermore, you can let the app know that you'd prefer to see more of a particular type of reel by liking it or engaging with its comments.





Meta mentions that more features will be added to the app in the near future. The ability to use your smartphone as a remote within the app, share reels with friends, and explore new ways to browse channels will be among the first few features that will be introduced to the social media app.





What actions do you take to avoid overconsumption of social media like Instagram? Use screen time limit apps. 0% Replace scrolling with offline activities. 100% Turn off social media app notifications. 0% Uninstall social media apps from your phone. 0% Vote 2 Votes

We're so cooked



The National Institutes of Health



The National Institutes of Health reports that the overconsumption of short-form content, such as Instagram reels, is one of the main reasons behind the low attention span commonly seen among social media users today. With the Instagram app now available on TV, I'm quite confident that doomscrolling will become even more prevalent in the future.

There will likely be many instances where users will get bored of watching reels on their smartphones and switch to their TVs to watch more reels instead of engaging with long-form content such as shows or movies. Additionally, the app's feature that automatically scrolls to the next reel without requiring user interaction will only add fuel to the fire. Ultimately, all of this will lead to an even more consumption of short-form content.





We already have the YouTube app available for smart TVs, where the Shorts section serves as the main hub for short-form content. Now, the introduction of the Instagram app for TV is likely going to make things even more challenging for parents who want to limit their children's short-form video or social media consumption.



