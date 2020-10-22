Video-streaming service Quibi reaches its end-of-life after six months of operation
As the coronavirus pandemic struck, most people were no longer commuting to work and therefore might have not been that interested in a mobile-only streaming service.
The founder Jeff Katzenberg and the CEO of Quibi, Meg Whitman, stated that they will wind down the business and return cash to shareholders. Additionally, they stated they had tried to find a solution to Quibi’s lack of success but unfortunately couldn’t find one.
Quibi’s subscribers will receive notifications regarding the final date of access to the platform. Such a date is not listed for a full shutdown, but only that things will wind down over the next several months.