Iconic Phones Premium Edition book now shipping in the US and Canada!

Ever since the successful launch of Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips late last year, we've been working hard on getting our special Premium Edition bundle going, and I'm super-happy to share that Premium Edition pre-orders have finally left the fulfillment center and are en route to customers.





The Premium Edition is finally out of pre-order and all new orders will ship as soon as they come in. Huge thanks for your patience!

A look inside Iconic Phones Premium Edition:













We're telling the stories of 25 retro legends in excruciatingly high-resolution photography, printed on some of the finest paper around. The book is gorgeous and should grace the table or shelves of any self-respecting tech enthusiast.





The Premium Edition adds an awesome, unique, cloth-coated slipcase (a big slipcase for a big book!), five hand-drawn illustration prints and two sticker sheets with incredibly cool, stylized graphics representing each of the phones featured in the book. And not to forget the exclusive collection of original wallpapers!



