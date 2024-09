This humongous Pixel 8 Pro discount is still up for grabs at Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro continues to reign at Amazon, following its huge $375 discount. The promotion has been live for some time, meaning it might expire soon. If you still haven't got your new Pixel 8 Pro for 38% less, know it's not too late to take advantage.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one major competitor you can't ignore

Like we previously shared, the Google Pixel phone isn't exclusively discounted at Amazon. In fact, Best Buy gives you the same price cut on both the 128GB and the 256GB models.Theoffers plenty of screen real estate with its 6.7-inch OLED display and smooth 120Hz refresh rates. You also get a Tensor G3 chip under the hood, which lets all that Google AI awesomeness shine. This bad boy sports AI-enhanced features like audio recording and summaries for meetings and auto-reply. Besides those, you get a pretty feature-rich camera app that lets you take your smartphone photography to a whole new level.Speaking of which, this fella is easily among the best camera phones . It sports a 50 MP primary sensor in its triple rear camera configuration, providing stunning shots with the right amount of exposure, plenty of detail and incredibly accurate colors.Let's not overlook the impressive software support Google has committed to. With this bad boy, you get seven years of software updates. That means your new handset will receive major OS and security upgrades until 2030.Ultimately, theis a great option for Google fans. Granted, its chipset isn't all-powerful like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , but the device checks off all the important boxes. And it now costs less than $630 instead of almost $1,000, making it an even more irresistible choice.But there's another option you might want to check out, especially if you have an old device you don't mind trading in.We know, we know—the Galaxy S24 Ultra is significantly more expensive than the Google option. But get this: you can currently purchase the 512GB model (remember that Amazon'sdeal applies to the 128GB version) for $699.99 instead of $1,419.99 at the official store.This promo includes a free storage upgrade on Samsung plus a $600 trade-in credit. This trade-in discount is applicable for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy S23+ , and Galaxy S21 Ultra trade-ins in good condition, but you can save up to $750 with more contemporary options.Since the S24 Ultra beats the Pixel on the performance front with its beastlyfor Galaxy and features an S Pen, it's a perfectly viable alternative. And with these impressive trade-in discounts, the Samsung phone could, in fact, be the better choice for some users.If you wish to find out other major differences between these Android kings, be sure to check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro showdown