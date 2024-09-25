Subscribe to access exclusive content
This humongous Pixel 8 Pro discount is still up for grabs at Amazon

By
0comments
Deals
Pixel 8 Pro with a turned-on display, showing the home screen and apps, placed on a table against a blurred background.
October Prime Day may be some time away, but Amazon is keen to let you save big even before the event kicks off. So long as you're after the incredible Pixel 8 Pro, that is. Yep, that gorgeous $375 discount we first spotted several weeks ago is still available on the 128GB configuration!

Save $375 on the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro continues to reign at Amazon, following its huge $375 discount. The promotion has been live for some time, meaning it might expire soon. If you still haven't got your new Pixel 8 Pro for 38% less, know it's not too late to take advantage.
$375 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


Like we previously shared, the Google Pixel phone isn't exclusively discounted at Amazon. In fact, Best Buy gives you the same price cut on both the 128GB and the 256GB models.

The Pixel 8 Pro offers plenty of screen real estate with its 6.7-inch OLED display and smooth 120Hz refresh rates. You also get a Tensor G3 chip under the hood, which lets all that Google AI awesomeness shine. This bad boy sports AI-enhanced features like audio recording and summaries for meetings and auto-reply. Besides those, you get a pretty feature-rich camera app that lets you take your smartphone photography to a whole new level.

Speaking of which, this fella is easily among the best camera phones. It sports a 50 MP primary sensor in its triple rear camera configuration, providing stunning shots with the right amount of exposure, plenty of detail and incredibly accurate colors.

Let's not overlook the impressive software support Google has committed to. With this bad boy, you get seven years of software updates. That means your new handset will receive major OS and security upgrades until 2030.

Ultimately, the Pixel 8 Pro is a great option for Google fans. Granted, its chipset isn't all-powerful like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the device checks off all the important boxes. And it now costs less than $630 instead of almost $1,000, making it an even more irresistible choice.

But there's another option you might want to check out, especially if you have an old device you don't mind trading in.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one major competitor you can't ignore


We know, we know—the Galaxy S24 Ultra is significantly more expensive than the Google option. But get this: you can currently purchase the 512GB model (remember that Amazon's Pixel 8 Pro deal applies to the 128GB version) for $699.99 instead of $1,419.99 at the official store.

Save up to $720 on Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in

Provide a Galaxy S23+, Note 20 Ultra, or S21 Ultra trade-in in good condition to save up to $600 on the almighty Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone comes with up to $750 trade-in discounts with more contemporary device trade-ins. Besides that, you get a free storage upgrade on some colors (value $120), bringing your total discounts for the 512GB model to $720!
$720 off (51%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

This promo includes a free storage upgrade on Samsung plus a $600 trade-in credit. This trade-in discount is applicable for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra trade-ins in good condition, but you can save up to $750 with more contemporary options.

Since the S24 Ultra beats the Pixel on the performance front with its beastly Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and features an S Pen, it's a perfectly viable alternative. And with these impressive trade-in discounts, the Samsung phone could, in fact, be the better choice for some users.

If you wish to find out other major differences between these Android kings, be sure to check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro showdown.
