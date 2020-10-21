iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Android Huawei 5G

Latest Mate 40 Pro 5G leak reveals every last detail about Huawei's next flagship

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 21, 2020, 7:44 AM
Latest Mate 40 Pro 5G leak reveals every last detail about Huawei's next flagship
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro, and OnePlus 8T have all been announced. That leaves one mainstream flagship left to be unveiled – the Huawei Mate 40 Pro – but a new Amazon listing (via WinFuture) has spoiled the surprise.

The latest Kirin chipset, 256GB of storage, and 5G


Under the hood will be the Kirin 9000 chipset that’s based on the advanced 5-nanometer manufacturing process. Customers should expect a noticeable boost in performance versus the Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 30 Pro.

This sits next to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage inside the European Mate 40 Pro model. No other configurations are expected to be available at launch and microSD cards won’t be supported.

Instead, Huawei will be pushing the NanoSD card standard it created. These cards are more expensive than equivalent microSD offerings, but having the option to expand storage is still a nice extra.

Helping users take full advantage of the specifications mentioned above is Android 10 and EMUI 11. Due to the US trade sanctions, Google services and apps aren’t included, with Huawei instead pre-installing its own alternative – App Gallery and HMS.

Keeping everything running throughout the day is a 4,400mAh battery. It supports 65W fast charging via the included SuperCharge power adapter, fast wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

A waterfall display paired with a pill-shaped hole 


Moving on to the outside, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is fitted with a 6.8-inch OLED waterfall display with extremely curved edges on either side and a pill-shaped hole for the selfie camera system.

Other details include a 2772 x 1334p resolution and a pixel density of 456ppi. Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether some form of a high refresh rate is supported or not. There is, however, an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

All of this results in a phone that measures in at 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1mm and weighs 212g. It’s, therefore, a little smaller than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm) but bigger than the Huawei P40 Pro (158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm).

Circling back to the selfie camera system, Huawei has selected a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 3D sensor that enables a number of gestures.

Triple-camera system with 8K video support


As for the rear camera setup, leading the way is a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and support for optical image stabilization. That sits alongside a 20-megapixel f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 12-megapixel f/3.4 5x periscope zoom camera.

Also present an LED flash, a color temperature sensor that should help the Mate 40 Pro reproduce more realistic colors, and a new autofocus system that combines optical and laser autofocus.
As for video, support for 8K video recording is reportedly on the cards.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro announcement, release date, price


The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be announced tomorrow alongside the standard Mate 40, and the premium Mate 40 Pro+ and Mate 40 RS.

The Amazon retail listing suggests the Mate 40 Pro will be available in Black and Silver. It will cost €1,199 in Europe and start shipping Monday, November 9.

It's unclear how widely available the flagship will be following the launch due to the trade restrictions, which have halted the supply of Kirin chipsets since mid-September.

