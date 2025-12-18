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Hollywood’s biggest night is moving to a very familiar website

A massive new deal is changing how we watch the Academy Awards starting in 2029

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In a world where watching your favorite team or a major award show used to just require an antenna, the media landscape has officially shifted into a complex web of logins. The Oscars moving to YouTube in 2029 is the latest sign that the "free-to-air" era is dying, replaced by a reality where your credit card is the only remote that matters.

The Oscars are finding a new home


It’s no secret that the way we watch big events is changing, but this latest move is a true heavyweight shift. According to a new report, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has locked in a deal that moves the glitz and glamour of Hollywood away from traditional air waves and onto our favorite streaming site — YouTube.

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Key details of the new streaming agreement


  • Live coverage will be hosted across YouTube’s various platforms.
  • The partnership is slated to begin with the 2029 ceremony.
  • This is a multi-year deal ensuring long-term digital exclusivity.
  • Integrated social and interactive features are expected for viewers.

This move marks the end of an era, as the current broadcast deal with ABC is set to wrap up just before this kicks in. While we still have a few years of traditional TV left, the writing is on the wall: the "big screen" experience is officially migrating to our phones, tablets, and smart TVs via the internet.

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The great subscription scramble of 2025

Oscars logo
Image credit — Oscars

If you feel like you need a spreadsheet just to keep track of where to watch "must-see" TV, you aren't alone. We are living in a bit of a mess where every major event is being carved up by the highest bidder. Look at Netflix; they recently snatched up WWE Raw and NFL Christmas games, proving that even the biggest sports aren't safe from the "app-ification" of media.

While YouTube claims the Oscars will be "free" to stream on their platform, the move contributes to a larger, frustrating landscape. Whether it’s Peacock holding NFL playoff games hostage or Amazon Prime being the only place for Thursday night football, the days of one-stop shopping for entertainment are gone. For the viewer, this isn't just about cost—it’s about the mental fatigue of managing a dozen different subscriptions just to stay in the cultural loop.

How many streaming services are you currently subscribed to?
1-3
36.36%
4-6
27.27%
7-10 or more
9.09%
None
27.27%
11 Votes

The red carpet is getting expensive


Honestly, I have mixed feelings about this. On one hand, YouTube’s player is undeniably better than the clunky, ad-heavy websites legacy networks usually offer. On the other hand, I’m tired of my TV feeling like a puzzle.

If you are a film buff or a sports fanatic, the reality is that you are being squeezed. I wouldn't mind the shift if it led to a better experience, but right now, it feels like we’re paying more for a fragmented version of what we used to get for free. If you want to keep up with the biggest moments in 2029 and beyond, start getting comfortable with that "Sign In" button.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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