Hollywood’s biggest night is moving to a very familiar website





The Oscars are finding a new home



It’s no secret that the way we watch big events is changing, but this latest move is a true heavyweight shift. According to a new report, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has locked in a deal that moves the glitz and glamour of Hollywood away from traditional air waves and onto our favorite streaming site — YouTube.



Recommended For You Key details of the new streaming agreement

Live coverage will be hosted across YouTube’s various platforms.

The partnership is slated to begin with the 2029 ceremony.

This is a multi-year deal ensuring long-term digital exclusivity.

Integrated social and interactive features are expected for viewers.

This move marks the end of an era, as the current broadcast deal with ABC is set to wrap up just before this kicks in. While we still have a few years of traditional TV left, the writing is on the wall: the "big screen" experience is officially migrating to our phones, tablets, and smart TVs via the internet. It’s no secret that the way we watch big events is changing, but this latest move is a true heavyweight shift. According to a new report, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has locked in a deal that moves the glitz and glamour of Hollywood away from traditional air waves and onto our favorite streaming site — YouTube.This move marks the end of an era, as the current broadcast deal with ABC is set to wrap up just before this kicks in. While we still have a few years of traditional TV left, the writing is on the wall: the "big screen" experience is officially migrating to our phones, tablets, and smart TVs via the internet.



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The great subscription scramble of 2025



If you feel like you need a spreadsheet just to keep track of where to watch "must-see" TV, you aren't alone. We are living in a bit of a mess where every major event is being carved up by the highest bidder. Look at Netflix; they recently snatched up WWE Raw and NFL Christmas games, proving that even the biggest sports aren't safe from the "app-ification" of media.



While YouTube claims the Oscars will be "free" to stream on their platform, the move contributes to a larger, frustrating landscape. Whether it’s Peacock holding NFL playoff games hostage or Amazon Prime being the only place for Thursday night football, the days of one-stop shopping for entertainment are gone. For the viewer, this isn't just about cost—it’s about the mental fatigue of managing a dozen different subscriptions just to stay in the cultural loop. If you feel like you need a spreadsheet just to keep track of where to watch "must-see" TV, you aren't alone. We are living in a bit of a mess where every major event is being carved up by the highest bidder. Look at Netflix; they recently snatched up WWE Raw and NFL Christmas games, proving that even the biggest sports aren't safe from the "app-ification" of media.While YouTube claims the Oscars will be "free" to stream on their platform, the move contributes to a larger, frustrating landscape. Whether it’s Peacock holding NFL playoff games hostage or Amazon Prime being the only place for Thursday night football, the days of one-stop shopping for entertainment are gone. For the viewer, this isn't just about cost—it’s about the mental fatigue of managing a dozen different subscriptions just to stay in the cultural loop.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy How many streaming services are you currently subscribed to? 1-3 36.36% 4-6 27.27% 7-10 or more 9.09% None 27.27% Vote 11 Votes





The red carpet is getting expensive



Honestly, I have mixed feelings about this. On one hand, YouTube’s player is undeniably better than the clunky, ad-heavy websites legacy networks usually offer. On the other hand, I’m tired of my TV feeling like a puzzle.



If you are a film buff or a sports fanatic, the reality is that you are being squeezed. I wouldn't mind the shift if it led to a better experience, but right now, it feels like we’re paying more for a fragmented version of what we used to get for free. If you want to keep up with the biggest moments in 2029 and beyond, start getting comfortable with that "Sign In" button.





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In a world where watching your favorite team or a major award show used to just require an antenna, the media landscape has officially shifted into a complex web of logins. The Oscars moving to YouTube in 2029 is the latest sign that the "free-to-air" era is dying, replaced by a reality where your credit card is the only remote that matters.