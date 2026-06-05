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Can a new US phone network with a sub $15/month plan convince you to switch from T-Mobile or Verizon?

Consumer Cellular launches SpeakEasy Mobile.

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Sebastian Pier
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Sometimes, it's best to keep it simple and not break the bank. | Image by Consumer Cellular
If AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile's services and plans seem too complicated and expensive and you would rather not deal with any of them, maybe you should check out the new SpeakEasy Mobile.

This new wireless brand has been premiered by Consumer Cellular and it's all about simplicity and affordability. SpeakEasy Mobile is aimed at seniors. But 30-year-olds who've successfully burned out because of corporate jobs and Big Tech stress will also fancy it, I bet.

Keeping it simple




To make things clear right from the start, Consumer Cellular says that SpeakEasy Mobile is all about:

  • Affordable plans
  • Phones that are easy to use
  • Nationwide coverage
  • 100% US-based customer support

That last part is critical for many Americans, as our own PhoneArena polls have revealed that relying on foreign-based call centers can often cause misunderstandings.

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How many plans to choose from?


Per the current information, SpeakEasy Mobile comes with two plans. There'll be a third one (the last one) that is pending availability:

Plan PriceWhat it includes
Connect $14.95/month Unlimited talk and text, 500 MB of data
Connect+ $19.95/month Unlimited talk and text, 3 GB of data
ConnectCare+ $34.95/month Unlimited talk and text, 3 GB of data, 24/7 emergency response, SpeakEasy Companion App

So, if all you want to do is talk and text and you couldn't care less about the internet or those pesky social media apps, the baseline plan seems great. You can talk and text all you want for under 15 bucks per month.

Keep in mind that these plans are presented with a $5/month discount for AutoPay and eBilling and taxes and fees are extra. AARP members can also take advantage of a 5% monthly discount.

What about the phones?


For now, it doesn't seem to be possible to bring your own device, so you'll have to get what SpeakEasy Mobile offers.

There are two phones to choose from and they both come with two months of free phone service and free shipping.

There are discounts, too. The first phone is the SpeakEasy Flip for $79.95 (down from $99.95) and it's a good old-fashioned clamshell with physical buttons, extra-loud speaker and a strong hinge.

If you want a smartphone, there's the SpeakEasy Smart for $99.95 (down from $129.95) with a big, bright screen and a camera.

How to get one?


Consumer Cellular allows customers to buy online, over the phone, or in person at one of its retail locations.

While third-party reports initially placed the company's footprint at over 70 locations with a target of 120 to 140 by the end of the year, Consumer Cellular recently announced a major milestone with the opening of its 100th store.
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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian is one of PhoneArena’s senior opinionators. A veteran news writer with almost 20 years of experience in media and technology, he not only covers all the hot news about Galaxies and iPhones, but often provides hot takes on industry trends. He’s fascinated with camera-focused flagships from the likes of Oppo and Vivo, as well as foldable phones.
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