Google's new Pixel Drop is here and it will make your old phone feel like new again
With lock screen effects, smarter audio, and better watch integration, this feature drop is about more than just a visual refresh.
It’s official, the Pixel 10 series has landed, but the most exciting news for many of us isn't about the new hardware. It’s about the software.
Google announced today that it is bringing its new Material 3 Expressive UI, which debuted on the Pixel 10 series, to everyone with a Pixel 6 or newer, including the Pixel Tablet. This means a fresh coat of paint for the phone you already have in your pocket.
So, what does this actually get you? The update is all about making your Pixel feel more personal and, honestly, a bit more fun. You can now add "Live effects" to your lock screen wallpaper, introducing cool animations like shifting shapes or weather effects that reflect the current conditions. Your most-used Quick Settings are also getting a slick redesign for a cleaner look, and you can even customize the Phone dialer to better match your personal style.
The new features your Pixel is getting this month: Live effects, Quick Settings redesign, and customizable Contact cards. | Image credit — Google
Frankly, it feels like Google is finally catching up to its biggest Android partner, Samsung. Users of Galaxy devices have enjoyed deep customization for years with One UI, especially with tools like Good Lock that allow for granular control over everything from the lock screen clock to the Quick Settings panel.
The Pixel tablet is also getting some Material 3 Expressive love. | Image credit — Google
While Pixel's new "Live effects" don't offer the same exhaustive level of tweaking, they represent a significant step forward for stock Android. It's Google's take on personalization: less about endless toggles and more about smart, dynamic animations that feel alive.
This feature drop isn't just cosmetic, either. Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also getting Adaptive Audio to intelligently adjust to your surroundings and Loud Noise Protection for your hearing. My favorite update, however, is for Maps.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Moonstone. | Image credit — Google
Additionally, when you start walking or biking navigation on your phone, the directions will automatically mirror to your Pixel Watch. No more fumbling with your phone at a busy intersection—it’s a small quality-of-life change that makes a huge difference.
