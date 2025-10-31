Google’s first AI-generated ad is all about using AI to escape danger
A toylike turkey plans its escape from the dangers of Thanksgiving in Google’s latest AI ad.
Google released its first TV ad spot made entirely with generative artificial intelligence. The company says it has used its own Veo 3 and other AI tools to create the clip.
A turkey named Tom is the main character of Google’s “Planning a Quick Getaway?” ad. The toylike plush animal uses AI Mode in Google Search to find a way to escape from his farm to a place where people don’t celebrate Thanksgiving. Thanks to the results served by Google’s AI on a generic Android phone, Tom the turkey successfully finds a flight that takes him to a safe place with a pool.
Google’s “Planning a Quick Getaway?” ad was done entirely with AI
The new spot is part of the “Just Ask Google” campaign, and it’ll air on television starting today. The company told the Wall Street Journal the video will be on digital media and in movie theaters starting Saturday. There’s also a Christmas-themed sequel coming.
Google doesn’t think the ad needs an AI label
The video doesn’t feature a label disclosing that it was made with Veo 3 or any other AI tool. Robert Wong, co-founder and vice president of Google’s in-house marketing group Creative Lab, said that consumers don’t care whether AI was used to make an ad or not.
Google Creative Lab created the idea of the ad before deciding to use AI to create the spot. Previously, the company has used AI to conceptualize ads featuring people, but it still hasn’t released a spot with generated humans. The company doesn’t plan to make all its ads with AI.
Like it or not, it’s inevitable to start seeing more AI-generated ads, which means human artists may get fewer job opportunities. On the other hand, I don’t think Google would make the same video if it had to pay for the “old-school” process of creating such an ad.
No uncanny valley here
I agree with Robert Wong that most people won’t care if an ad is AI-generated, though. For them, the most important thing is that the ad is fun and it doesn’t look awkward. Generating a cartoon-like turkey is a safe way to stay out of the uncanny valley, even if it raises moral questions.
