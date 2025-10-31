Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Google’s first AI-generated ad is all about using AI to escape danger

A toylike turkey plans its escape from the dangers of Thanksgiving in Google’s latest AI ad.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google
An AI-generated turkey, which is the main character in a Google ad.
Google released its first TV ad spot made entirely with generative artificial intelligence. The company says it has used its own Veo 3 and other AI tools to create the clip.

Google’s “Planning a Quick Getaway?” ad was done entirely with AI


A turkey named Tom is the main character of Google’s “Planning a Quick Getaway?” ad. The toylike plush animal uses AI Mode in Google Search to find a way to escape from his farm to a place where people don’t celebrate Thanksgiving. Thanks to the results served by Google’s AI on a generic Android phone, Tom the turkey successfully finds a flight that takes him to a safe place with a pool.

The new spot is part of the “Just Ask Google” campaign, and it’ll air on television starting today. The company told the Wall Street Journal the video will be on digital media and in movie theaters starting Saturday. There’s also a Christmas-themed sequel coming.

Google doesn’t think the ad needs an AI label


Video Thumbnail


The video doesn’t feature a label disclosing that it was made with Veo 3 or any other AI tool. Robert Wong, co-founder and vice president of Google’s in-house marketing group Creative Lab, said that consumers don’t care whether AI was used to make an ad or not.

Google Creative Lab created the idea of the ad before deciding to use AI to create the spot. Previously, the company has used AI to conceptualize ads featuring people, but it still hasn’t released a spot with generated humans. The company doesn’t plan to make all its ads with AI.

No uncanny valley here


Like it or not, it’s inevitable to start seeing more AI-generated ads, which means human artists may get fewer job opportunities. On the other hand, I don’t think Google would make the same video if it had to pay for the “old-school” process of creating such an ad. 

I agree with Robert Wong that most people won’t care if an ad is AI-generated, though. For them, the most important thing is that the ad is fun and it doesn’t look awkward. Generating a cartoon-like turkey is a safe way to stay out of the uncanny valley, even if it raises moral questions.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless