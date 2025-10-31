Google’s first AI-generated ad is all about using AI to escape danger

No uncanny valley here

The video doesn’t feature a label disclosing that it was made with Veo 3 or any other AI tool. Robert Wong, co-founder and vice president of Google’s in-house marketing group Creative Lab, said that consumers don’t care whether AI was used to make an ad or not.Google Creative Lab created the idea of the ad before deciding to use AI to create the spot. Previously, the company has used AI to conceptualize ads featuring people, but it still hasn’t released a spot with generated humans. The company doesn’t plan to make all its ads with AI.Like it or not, it’s inevitable to start seeing more AI-generated ads, which means human artists may get fewer job opportunities. On the other hand, I don’t think Google would make the same video if it had to pay for the “old-school” process of creating such an ad.I agree with Robert Wong that most people won’t care if an ad is AI-generated, though. For them, the most important thing is that the ad is fun and it doesn’t look awkward. Generating a cartoon-like turkey is a safe way to stay out of the uncanny valley, even if it raises moral questions.