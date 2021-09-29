Google winding down traditional Fiber TV, upgrades customers with free Chromecast

Google winding down traditional Fiber TV, upgrades customers with free Chromecast0
The announcement doesn’t really come as a surprise for some, as Google has started to upgrade its Fiber TV customers to its new TV experience since June. If you’re eligible for an upgrade, you can now get your Chromecast with Google TV and upgraded home Wi-Fi with Google Wifi through your Google Fiber account in just a few clicks.
Austin and Atlanta will be the next markets to embrace Google’s upgraded Fiber TV at the end of November. Kansas City will follow, but there’s no timeline for this specific market yet.