Wireless service Google

Google winding down traditional Fiber TV, upgrades customers with free Chromecast

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google winding down traditional Fiber TV, upgrades customers with free Chromecast
Google is trying to be as cost-efficient as possible, especially when it comes to network infrastructure. Early this week, the Mountain View company revealed plans to completely retire its traditional Fiber TV, upgrading customers to streaming options.

The announcement doesn’t really come as a surprise for some, as Google has started to upgrade its Fiber TV customers to its new TV experience since June. If you’re eligible for an upgrade, you can now get your Chromecast with Google TV and upgraded home Wi-Fi with Google Wifi through your Google Fiber account in just a few clicks.

Although Google will gradually retire traditional Fiber TV in all markets, those still using the traditional service will get a 90-day notice before their plan will change. Google claims that it has completely upgraded Fiber TV customers in Nashville, Huntsville, Salt Lake City, and Provo, while Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, and Irvine will finish their transitions by the end of this month.

Austin and Atlanta will be the next markets to embrace Google’s upgraded Fiber TV at the end of November. Kansas City will follow, but there’s no timeline for this specific market yet.

