Most of our readers aren't in favor of this big design change that could come in future smartphones

There's more harm than good

Recommended For You I also agree with the 47% of voters, as I believe having such big displays will do more harm than good. First, this change will make one-handed usability completely impossible. I use a Pixel 10 as my daily driver, and most of the time I have to use both hands because of its 6.3-inch display. Imagine how the situation would be if the screen were as big as seven inches. It would really become difficult to manage the phone with one hand. An increase in display size will also mean that the device will often bulge out of your pocket. This will ultimately make it harder to carry the phone wherever you go, especially to places like workouts or when traveling. The larger dimensions will make things uncomfortable when you put your mobile in your pocket.







In addition to handling, larger displays could also adversely affect the overall pricing of the phone. Memory crises around the globe have already started to make electronic gadgets like smartphones more expensive, and the use of a bigger screen will mean that manufacturers will have to use a bigger LED panel, which could ultimately affect the overall pricing of the device. Both these factors combined could make the phone considerably more expensive. Lastly, I believe a seven-inch display will blur the line between a standard phone, plus phones, and tablets. Many companies like Samsung release plus variants of their smartphone series, such as the S25 Plus , which mainly differ from other models in the series in display size. However, if standard variants become as large as seven inches, there won't be any point in having a plus model smartphone. In that case, if phone makers then decide to offer an even bigger display in their plus models, like eight-nine inches, it would become nearly impossible to tell whether you are viewing a phone or a tablet.

Is there nothing good about having a bigger display?



The poll that I mentioned above wasn't one-sided. Among the 4,828 votes, almost 33% of voters look forward to a bigger display, and I think it's for one main reason: battery. Phones with big dimensions usually come with large battery capacity. The Honor Power 2 , for instance, which features a 10,000 mAh battery, has a screen size of 6.8 inches.



Definitely, the use of silicon-carbon instead of lithium-ion is also allowing brands like Honor and Realme to offer batteries as large as 10,000 mAh , but at the same time, large screen size is also playing a prime factor. If companies like Apple and Samsung, who are often criticized for offering small batteries in their devices, adopt the silicon-carbon technology and make phones as big as seven inches, then we can definitely see large batteries from them as well. In essence, other than a large battery, having a display of over seven inches doesn't seem to have any good use case. Perhaps there will be in the future, but currently there doesn't seem to be high demand for displays that big. We recently published a story covering a Weibo post from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, in which they mentioned that two companies are looking to make phones with displays larger than seven inches. The story included a poll asking for your thoughts on smartphones with seven-inch displays. At the time of writing, the poll has received 4,828 votes, with more than 47% of voters believing that such large displays will make phones difficult to handle.

In the last few years, six inches seems to have become the standard for smartphone displays. Whether it's Apple, Google, Samsung, or any other brand, most phones from almost all brands have displays of six inches or over. However, this trend is also going to change soon, as companies are reportedly working on phones with even bigger displays. Our poll suggests that most of you won't be happy if this becomes reality.