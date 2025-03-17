Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

The Google Pixel Watch 3 just got a rare 17% discount at Amazon

Today is really Google Pixel bargain day! Earlier, we shared a tempting Pixel Buds Pro 2 promo, followed by an even more attractive Pixel 9 Pro XL discount. Now, Amazon lets you complete your ecosystem with a Pixel Watch 3 promo. Not just any deal, mind you, but the best one we've seen so far in 2025.

For a limited time, you can score 17% off the 41mm timepiece with Wi-Fi connectivity or save 13% on the same-sized LTE-enabled model. Previously, we've seen those models discounted by $50, while you now get to save $60. Although that's not a huge price difference, the promo is still worth checking out. Act fast, though, as Amazon will only keep it live for a short time.

$60 off (17%)
For a limited time, you can save a rare 17% on the Google Pixel Watch 3. This is the first time we're seeing this discount in 2025, so it's worth checking out for sure. Get yours and save before it's too late.
$60 off (13%)
Want LTE on your wrist? Get the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE connectivity. This model also enjoys its best discount in 2025 (for now) at Amazon, where you can save $60 on all colorways, but only for a limited time.
As one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers, this Wear OS timepiece promises intuitive navigation, a bright and beautiful touchscreen, and more smoothness. Unlike the first-gen Google wearable, which wasn't quite polished, this bad boy gives you a well-rounded experience any Pixel phone user will appreciate.

First of all, this buddy follows the design of its predecessor but boasts a slightly larger 1.27-inch touchscreen and shrunk bezels. That makes it look even more stylish than the Pixel Watch 2. The display is plenty bright for convenient outdoor use, too.

What about its features? The Galaxy Watch 7 rival follows your activity and workouts, tracks heart rate and stress levels, and more. It can even perform an ECG and give you morning briefs. Those include daily readiness and sleep scores, weather info, and more.

As for battery life, the 41mm model doesn't quite stand out. Google promises 24 hours of use per charge, but you might not always get that, especially if you work out extensively during the day. If long battery life is on your must-have list, consider getting one of the best Garmin watches instead.

If not, pull the trigger on Amazon's limited-time deal and get one of the best smartwatches for $60 off. The Google Pixel Watch 3 promo could expire any minute, so keep that in mind.
