Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Watch 2 with 4G LTE down to a new record low price
Released in 2023, the Wear OS-powered Pixel Watch 2 is more affordable than ever with cellular connectivity.
Originally priced at $350 and up, the 2023-released Pixel Watch 2 has naturally become cheaper and cheaper after its sequel's official announcement back in August 2024. But although Black Friday and Amazon's Prime Day 2025 event are not exactly around the corner, the Wear OS-powered timepiece is more affordable than ever before in a 4G LTE-enabled version right now.
This totally unprecedented Amazon deal is unlikely to last long, mind you, so if you want to save a whopping $150 on a black-coated Google Pixel Watch 2 with standalone cellular connectivity, you should probably hurry.
That's $150 slashed off a $299.99 "regular" price that was already permanently marked down from the $399.99 major US retailers like Amazon used to charge for a cellular-capable Pixel Watch 2 back at launch. And yes, only one color option is sold at this lower-than-ever price, strongly suggesting you have very little time to act and maximize your Memorial Day savings.
Believe it or not, this LTE-equipped Pixel Watch 2 model with a matte black aluminum case and obsidian active band is currently just as cheap as all Wi-Fi-only units, so there's clearly no reason to give up the always handy cellular support... if you hurry.
Naturally, the newer Pixel Watch 3 is the better Google-made wearable, which is why it's also a lot costlier. At this 50 percent discount, the Pixel Watch 2 is the objectively superior value proposition, serving up a beautiful circular display, ultra-comfortable all-day wearing experience, accurate heart rate tracking technology, and excellent overall performance.
Are you looking at the best smartwatch money can buy in 2025? Absolutely not. But again, everything needs to be put in perspective, and the Pixel Watch 2 with 4G LTE has to be pitted against similarly affordable devices like the modest Apple Watch SE 2 (sans LTE) or Samsung Galaxy Watch FE (also limited to GPS and Bluetooth connectivity).
