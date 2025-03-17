At $400 off, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is an absolute steal you can't afford to miss

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy has done something extraordinary that we believe will make every Pixel fan feel over the moon. In all its generosity, the retailer is currently selling Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL at a massive $400 discount.

This lets you grab the 128GB model of this powerhouse for just $699—a bargain price, considering it would normally set you back a whopping $1,099. In addition, you can trade in your old phone to save even more. Also, the handset is unlocked, and you can get it without carrier activation. Alternatively, you can get the phone at Amazon, as the retailer is selling the 128GB version in Obsidian at the same bonkers $400 price cut. This is obviously an unmissable deal, and we encourage you to act quickly and pull the trigger on it now while it's still available.

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: Save $400 at Best Buy!

$699
$1099
$400 off (36%)
Grab the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage for a whopping $400 off its price at Best Buy. The phone offers speedy performance thanks to its powerful Tensor G4 chipset. It also ranks among the best camera phones, boasting a 50 MP main snapper that takes gorgeous photos. Don't hesitate and score one at a bargain price now!
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: Save $400 on Amazon!

$400 off (36%)
Alternatevely, you can score the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128Gb of storage on Amazon, where the phone is available at the same $400 discount.
Buy at Amazon
 

As one of the best phones money can buy, the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers fast performance thanks to its powerful Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM. It handles even the most demanding tasks with ease, while the ample system memory ensures faster completion of on-device AI-powered processes. However, it's worth noting that the Tensor G4 still lags slightly behind in raw power compared to the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

On a positive note, Google's flagship ranks among the top camera phones on the market. Its 50 MP main camera, 48 MP ultrawide snapper, and 48 MP telephoto lens capture highly detailed pictures. And of course, there are features like Reimagine, allowing you to make your photos just as you've imagined.

So, yeah! The Pixel 9 Pro XL is an absolute steal at $400 off. Don't hesitate and get one at a bargain price today!
