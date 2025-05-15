Save $70 on these LTE-ready Google Pixel Watch 3 models at Amazon
The Google Pixel Watch 3 combines looks with comfort — now at rare discounts on Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you after a minimalist timepiece with LTE on deck? If you're into Google wearables, Amazon has a promo you should definitely check out. Right now, you can save on both the 41mm and 45mm LTE-ready Google Pixel Watch 3 models — with discounts of up to 16%.
Let's get some context here. The smaller cellular-enabled model usually sells for nearly $450, but you can now grab it for just under $380 — 16% off. There's just one small catch: the unit with a Rose band is the only one available at that price. If you want a larger touchscreen on your wrist, the 45mm variant in Hazel sells for $70 off its original ~$500 price.
Just like its predecessors, this buddy is super comfortable to wear. It also packs an intuitive UI and multiple health monitoring features, making it a well-rounded option for users in the Google ecosystem. If there's any drawback to this otherwise impressive Wear OS smartwatch, it must be the battery life. That's a common issue among feature-packed options, though you might consider one of the best Garmin watches if multi-day endurance is a must for you.
Overall, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a great pick for Android phone users, particularly Pixel fans. If you've been waiting for a nice discount on either LTE-enabled size, now might be a good time to act. Get your $70 discount at Amazon before it's too late.
Saving $70 on either model might not seem like the best deal there ever was (and it's not!), but we haven't seen a better bargain at Amazon so far in 2025. Sure, one particular LTE-enabled 45mm model dropped by a whopping $170 during last year's Black Friday. But deals that awesome aren't likely to return before the big November shopping spree — and that's still a long way off. So, instead of waiting, you can just save right now.
The Pixel Watch 3 is easily the most polished Google wearable yet, boasting the familiar design but including some new features. One of those is Morning Brief, which is essentially a daily snapshot of your sleep score, readiness, weather, overnight notifications, and more.
