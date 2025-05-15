Save $70 on these LTE-ready Google Pixel Watch 3 models at Amazon

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
By
Deals Google Pixel Watch
A person holds the Pixel Watch 3 in their palm, showcasing its minimalist design.
Are you after a minimalist timepiece with LTE on deck? If you're into Google wearables, Amazon has a promo you should definitely check out. Right now, you can save on both the 41mm and 45mm LTE-ready Google Pixel Watch 3 models — with discounts of up to 16%.

Pixel Watch 3, 41mm, LTE: $70 off

$70 off (16%)
The LTE-ready Pixel Watch 3 with a 41mm case in Rose is now available at a pretty sweet discount. The smartwatch is down by $70, a rare promo you shouldn't ignore. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 3, 45mm, LTE: $70 off at Amazon

$70 off (14%)
For users seeking better battery life and a large touchscreen, the Pixel Watch 3 with a 45mm case might be a better choice. This buddy is also on sale in its 4G-ready variant, offered for $70 off on Amazon. The promo is only available on the Hazel colorway.
Buy at Amazon

Let's get some context here. The smaller cellular-enabled model usually sells for nearly $450, but you can now grab it for just under $380 — 16% off. There's just one small catch: the unit with a Rose band is the only one available at that price. If you want a larger touchscreen on your wrist, the 45mm variant in Hazel sells for $70 off its original ~$500 price.

Saving $70 on either model might not seem like the best deal there ever was (and it's not!), but we haven't seen a better bargain at Amazon so far in 2025. Sure, one particular LTE-enabled 45mm model dropped by a whopping $170 during last year's Black Friday. But deals that awesome aren't likely to return before the big November shopping spree — and that's still a long way off. So, instead of waiting, you can just save right now.

The Pixel Watch 3 is easily the most polished Google wearable yet, boasting the familiar design but including some new features. One of those is Morning Brief, which is essentially a daily snapshot of your sleep score, readiness, weather, overnight notifications, and more.

Just like its predecessors, this buddy is super comfortable to wear. It also packs an intuitive UI and multiple health monitoring features, making it a well-rounded option for users in the Google ecosystem. If there's any drawback to this otherwise impressive Wear OS smartwatch, it must be the battery life. That's a common issue among feature-packed options, though you might consider one of the best Garmin watches if multi-day endurance is a must for you.

Overall, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a great pick for Android phone users, particularly Pixel fans. If you've been waiting for a nice discount on either LTE-enabled size, now might be a good time to act. Get your $70 discount at Amazon before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
