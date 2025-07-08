The Pixel Watch 3 hits an all-time low for Prime Day
Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 at its best price ever!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day 2025 is live, and you can now save big on some of the best smartwatches on the market. And if you're a Pixel fan looking to complete your ecosystem, you should absolutely check out Amazon's incredible sale on the Pixel Watch 3.
Right now, the e-commerce giant gives you a huge $100 discount on both the 41mm and 45mm models—the biggest price cut we've seen so far. That's right—this sale beats the Black Friday 2024 offer. Just a note: these bargains are only available to Prime members.
So what else makes the Pixel Watch 3 a standout option—beyond the killer price? First of all, it has a gorgeous, minimalist design, and it's exceptionally comfortable to wear. On top of that, it runs on Wear OS, which makes navigation ultra-smooth and intuitive.
But that's not all. The model offers specialized features like Morning Brief, which gives you a summary of your health and fitness metrics when you wake up. However you look at it, the Pixel Watch 3 is a worthwhile competitor to many of the best smartwatches on the market.
Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 is easily the best Google wearable so far. While it might not have the best battery life, it packs a plethora of useful features and has a gorgeous design with a bright OLED touchscreen. If that sounds good enough to you, now's your chance to buy it at its best price! Take advantage of this Prime Day promo before it's too late.
Another thing to like about it is the super-accurate heart rate tracking. It also packs advanced health and wellness features, including sleep coaching, a blood oxygen sensor, ECG technology, and more. There's even fall detection on deck, adding extra peace of mind.
What about battery life? Well, this fella isn't the longest-lasting timepiece on the market, but Google claims you can get up to 36 hours between charges with Battery Saver on. Of course, you might not always get that result—the more you use it, the more frequently you have to charge it.
