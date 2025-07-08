Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

The Pixel Watch 3 hits an all-time low for Prime Day

Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 at its best price ever!

A person holds the Pixel Watch 3 in its palm, showcasing its minimalist design.
Prime Day 2025 is live, and you can now save big on some of the best smartwatches on the market. And if you're a Pixel fan looking to complete your ecosystem, you should absolutely check out Amazon's incredible sale on the Pixel Watch 3.

Right now, the e-commerce giant gives you a huge $100 discount on both the 41mm and 45mm models—the biggest price cut we've seen so far. That's right—this sale beats the Black Friday 2024 offer. Just a note: these bargains are only available to Prime members.

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 is $100 off for Prime Day

$100 off (29%)
Prime Day is here, and it brings the best discount on the Google Pixel Watch 3 we've ever seen. Right now, the 41mm version sells for $100 off its original price, making it a real best-seller you wouldn't want to pass up.
Buy at Amazon

The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (25%)
Alternatively, you can save $100 on the larger-sized Pixel Watch 3. Right now, the larger 45mm model has dropped to its best price as well, making it a solid Prime Day bargain.
Buy at Amazon

So what else makes the Pixel Watch 3 a standout option—beyond the killer price? First of all, it has a gorgeous, minimalist design, and it's exceptionally comfortable to wear. On top of that, it runs on Wear OS, which makes navigation ultra-smooth and intuitive.

Another thing to like about it is the super-accurate heart rate tracking. It also packs advanced health and wellness features, including sleep coaching, a blood oxygen sensor, ECG technology, and more. There's even fall detection on deck, adding extra peace of mind.

But that's not all. The model offers specialized features like Morning Brief, which gives you a summary of your health and fitness metrics when you wake up. However you look at it, the Pixel Watch 3 is a worthwhile competitor to many of the best smartwatches on the market.

What about battery life? Well, this fella isn't the longest-lasting timepiece on the market, but Google claims you can get up to 36 hours between charges with Battery Saver on. Of course, you might not always get that result—the more you use it, the more frequently you have to charge it.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 is easily the best Google wearable so far. While it might not have the best battery life, it packs a plethora of useful features and has a gorgeous design with a bright OLED touchscreen. If that sounds good enough to you, now's your chance to buy it at its best price! Take advantage of this Prime Day promo before it's too late.

Loading ...
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless