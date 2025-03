The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their lowest price on Amazon, but not for long

Save $50 on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 $50 off (22%) Amazon has once again discounted the Pixel Buds Pro 2 by $50, bringing them to their lowest price. This promo is a first-time occurrence for 2025, but you should act fast, as it won't last wong. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

If you've been waiting for the right time to get a new pair of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, now's the time to act. These fellas just dropped to their Black Friday 2024 price on Amazon, allowing you to save $50 on a pair.While the 22% discount might not seem much, it's actually the rarest promo we've seen for these Google earbuds. They haven't been that affordable since last year's big-time shopping event, and they certainly won't stay 22% off for long. Amazon claims this is a limited-time deal. That said, you can get the same discount at Best Buy and Walmart.We've spent some time testing these wireless earbuds (check out our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review for details) and found them extremely comfortable. They have an upgraded design from their predecessor, which enables all-day wear with no ear fatigue. They're also quite lightweight, which further improves comfort.Sound quality is another area where these bad boys shine. They don't exaggerate frequencies, meaning your head won't hurt from heavy bass nor will you hear screeching highs. Instead, these buddies give you balanced audio across frequencies, which is definitely appreciated.As for noise cancellation, they have good ANC but won't give the AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money on that front. Low-end sounds are filtered well, though you might occasionally hear some higher-pitched noises. All that tends to disappear when you listen to music, so keep that in mind.Extras like Gemini integration, LE audio, Bluetooth Multipoint, and more are also here. What about battery life? The Pixel Buds Pro successors can last up to eight hours with ANC on, and the wireless charging case gives you another up to 22 hours of music — not bad at all.At the end of the day, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are plenty good. They're certainly worth checking out right now (if you want to save 22% on a pair), but make sure you act fast. After all, Amazon's limited-time sale won't last forever.