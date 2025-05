One of the best Pixel Watch 2 deals is back, but not for long

The Pixel Watch 2 is 40% off at Amazon $100 off (40%) Amazon's limited-time deal on the Pixel Watch 2 is back! The Wi-Fi-only model is 40% off at the e-commerce giant, but only for a limited time. Get yours before it's too late. Buy at Amazon The 4G Pixel Watch 2 is 33% off at Amazon $100 off (33%) Want 4G on your wrist? No worries! The Pixel Watch 2 with LTE connectivity is on sale as well! You can save $100 across colorways. This is an Amazon-exclusive deal that you won't find at Walmart or Best Buy! Buy at Amazon

Amazon threw a surprise Pixel Watch 2 sale at the end of April, letting users score a massive $100 discount on both Wi-Fi and LTE models. We thought this was a one-time occurrence, but we turned out wrong! Yep, that killer deal is back, but it won't last long.In other words, you can once again buy the Wi-Fi-only model for less than $150 instead of nearly $250. As for the LTE-ready unit, it goes for just under $200 right now. Just like last time, the promo will only stay live for a limited time, so keep that in mind. Also, Amazon's sale is exclusive, at least on the 4G variant, as neither Best Buy nor Walmart match it. Over at Best Buy, you can get the same $100 price cut on the Wi-Fi model.Since the newer Pixel Watch 3 models sell at a much more modest $50-ish discount, the previous version is clearly the better bang-for-buck option. Sure, it might not have such slim bezels or two sizes, but this buddy has an elegant design and a beautiful 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen. The panel gets sufficiently bright for comfortable outdoor use, which is always a plus.Similarly to the Galaxy Watch 6 , the timepiece has a heart rate zone coaching feature that provides real-time feedback during workouts to optimize your optimal heart rate zone. On top of that, it comes with a pace training extra that guides you to maintain your pace, advanced sleep coaching to achieve a better sleeping routine, and accurate heart rate tracking.On the downside, this Google wearable doesn't have the best battery life. In our Pixel Watch 2 review , we explain that in detail, but basically, it probably won't last a full 24 hours — especially if you work out. If multi-day endurance is what you're after, consider one of the best Garmin watches instead.But if you're looking for a Wear OS timepiece with a minimalist design and plenty of features, thewill meet your needs. Now that it's so heavily discounted on Amazon, it's also one of the best value-for-money options for Android users.