The first-gen Pixel Watch just became a no-brainer at $59.99 with this promo

They may not be perfect, but when first-gen wearables go dirt-cheap, it's hard to say no (especially when they're Google ). Yup, we bring another Pixel Watch deal to your attention, and this might just be the best one yet. Right now, the smartwatch is just $59.99 at Woot, a mind-blowing 83% off its launch price of $349.99.Hurry up, though—units are flying off the shelves, and this bargain officially ends on July 9 at 11:59 PM CT (or sooner, if it sells out). Given how rare such generous promos go live, we'd say you might not want to sleep on this one. Just a note: the Pixel Watch only ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.If the super-low asking price isn’t enough to sway you, consider stepping up to the Pixel Watch 2 . Right now, the smartwatch is 24% off at Amazon, dropping the price from ~$250 to just under $190.Sure, the first-gen Google timepiece might not be perfect, but it has a stunning minimalist design, a heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen tracker, and step-by-step navigation. There's even ECG functionality through Fitbit on deck, as well as sleep tracking.Moreover, the unit uses Fitbit for workout tracking, offering a plethora of workouts, including HIIT, martial arts, and kayaking. That said, as we've mentioned in our Google Pixel Watch review , Fitbit's workout tracking isn't integrated in the most perfect way, so you should keep that in mind.Battery life isn't perfect, but it's not too bad given all the features. Google promises up to 24 hours per charge, but tracking your workouts drains the battery faster.The bottom line: the Google Pixel Watch might not be the best Wear OS timepiece on the market, but it still looks great, and software updates have smoothed out some of its early issues. Plus, it's practically a no-brainer at 83% off its original price, so you should definitely check it out.