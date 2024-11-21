The charming Pixel Watch 3 is on sale at a surprisingly hefty Black Friday discount of up to $120
Amazon is full of surprises for hardcore Google fans today, eclipsing the search giant itself and retailers like Best Buy as far as not one but two different Black Friday 2024 deals are concerned. In addition to the "vanilla" Pixel 9, which is marked down by an unexpectedly huge $251 in one storage variant and two colorways, the Pixel Watch 3 can also be had at a towering discount of $120... in one very specific model.
We're talking about a large 45mm unit with standalone cellular connectivity, a matte black aluminum case, and a matching "obsidian" band, which normally costs $499.99. Every other 4G LTE-enabled model is available for a slightly humbler but still undeniably awesome $100 less than usual, while those of you who don't necessarily want to be able to make and receive voice calls directly on your wrist can opt for a Wi-Fi-only version in a 41 or 45mm size and save 70 bucks.
The cheapest Pixel Watch 3 units, mind you, are typically available for $349.99 apiece, which is a lower price point compared to an entry-level Apple Watch Series 10, for instance. As such, you're clearly looking at a heavyweight value champion here right now, as well as one of the best Black Friday smartwatch offers from across the web.
Powered by Wear OS and thus compatible with Android phones only, this bad boy obviously needs to win its head-to-head battles against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 rather than any of Apple's industry-leading timepieces, and it probably can do just that for many Google enthusiasts in love with its unique and unmistakable aesthetic.
From a health monitoring and fitness tracking perspective, the Pixel Watch 3 can largely do all the things the best smartwatches from rival brands are capable of, including ECG technology, a blood oxygen sensor, fall detection, sleep supervision, and so on and so forth.
Our in-depth Pixel Watch 3 review from a little while back also praised Google's refined new wearable for its unrivaled overall performance and excellent all-day comfort while criticizing it for some very annoying bugs... that the search giant is likely to fix if you're patient.
