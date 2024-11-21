Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Amazon's Black Friday Week extravaganza has officially kicked off with seven days still to go until Thanksgiving, and for the most part, the e-commerce giant's top Black Friday Pixel deals are the ones we all expected to see after Google's announcement last week.
But there's also one spectacular exception, as the non-Pro 6.3-inch Pixel 9 is somehow marked down by a colossal $251 instead of a decent $150 in Peony and Porcelain color options with 128GB internal storage space. The Obsidian and Wintergreen models are only discounted by 150 bucks, mind you, as is the 256GB variant in all four hues and every single model at Best Buy and Google's own official US e-store right now.
That makes this somewhat random promotion pretty hard to turn down for Android purists on tight budgets, as well as incredibly difficult to beat throughout the rest of the holiday season. Granted, Best Buy did offer an identical (pre) Black Friday discount on the 128GB configuration (while even more incredibly slashing $350 off the 256GB variant's list price) early last week, but that equally random deal predictably went away very quickly, and there are no guarantees it will ever come back.
Similarly, we obviously can't be certain that Amazon's $251 Pixel 9 price cut will stick around for more than a few hours, so if you want to get one of the absolute best Android phones out there for yourself or a special someone for Christmas, now's probably the time to pull the trigger and save the big bucks.
As highlighted in our recent Pixel 9 review, this compact (by 2024 standards) high-end handset shines in every department from multitasking to AI, overall system performance, camera capabilities, and battery life, not to mention that it's guaranteed to receive the same seven timely OS updates as its costlier siblings, thus crushing almost every single rival I can think of in the long-term software support field as well.
The entry-level 128GB storage variant on sale here at that mind-blowing $251 discount from a regular price of $799 packs the same generous 12GB RAM count as a 256 gig model, with the rest of the Pixel 9 spec sheet looking equally remarkable... for the sub-$600 segment.
