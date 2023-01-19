Finally, a limited-time deal makes the Galaxy Z Fold4 affordable

Samsung - Galaxy Z Fold4 256GB (Unlocked) - Beige Save $500 with activation now, fully unlocked, $500 off (28%) $1299 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung - Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB (Unlocked) - Graygreen Save $500 with activation, fully unlocked, all colors, all storage options $500 off (26%) $1419 99 $1919 99 Buy at BestBuy



This deal brings the price of the Z Fold 4 to almost affordable levels, but there are more expensive non-folding phones out there. The offer is valid for all three Fold4 colors, including the exclusive graygreen.



If you need a reminder of the qualities of this foldable, the best way to do it is to check out our full



The Galaxy Z Fold4 simply perfects what the Fold line started several years ago. "For its starting price of $1800, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't offer anything too big or fresh over its predecessor, but regardless, it's still arguably the most incredible smartphone for tech enthusiasts and Android power users to date," reads the opening paragraph of our review.



And, while this may appear cautious at $1,800, the preceding statement takes on a whole new meaning when the price is reduced to $1,299. So, if you've always wanted to try a foldable device, why not get the best one?

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: the infighting to expect! This deal brings the price of the Z Fold 4 to almost affordable levels, but there are more expensive non-folding phones out there. The offer is valid for all three Fold4 colors, including the exclusive graygreen.If you need a reminder of the qualities of this foldable, the best way to do it is to check out our full Galaxy Z Fold4 review , but in a nutshell, this is the best foldable currently available. And at $1,299, it's at the level of an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Hell, even the Sony Xperia 1 IV is more expensive!The Galaxy Z Fold4 simply perfects what the Fold line started several years ago. "For its starting price of $1800, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't offer anything too big or fresh over its predecessor, but regardless, it's still arguably the most incredible smartphone for tech enthusiasts and Android power users to date," reads the opening paragraph of our review.And, while this may appear cautious at $1,800, the preceding statement takes on a whole new meaning when the price is reduced to $1,299. So, if you've always wanted to try a foldable device, why not get the best one?

You have the rare opportunity to hop on the foldable phone train and save a huge amount of money thanks to the limited-time deal that Best Buy is currently running. Now, you can get the best foldable in the business—the Galazy Z Fold4—with a hefty $500 discount, no questions asked. The phone is fully unlocked, and all you have to do is activate it when you purchase it.