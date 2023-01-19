Finally, a limited-time deal makes the Galaxy Z Fold4 affordable
You have the rare opportunity to hop on the foldable phone train and save a huge amount of money thanks to the limited-time deal that Best Buy is currently running. Now, you can get the best foldable in the business—the Galazy Z Fold4—with a hefty $500 discount, no questions asked. The phone is fully unlocked, and all you have to do is activate it when you purchase it.
If you need a reminder of the qualities of this foldable, the best way to do it is to check out our full Galaxy Z Fold4 review, but in a nutshell, this is the best foldable currently available. And at $1,299, it's at the level of an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Hell, even the Sony Xperia 1 IV is more expensive!
And, while this may appear cautious at $1,800, the preceding statement takes on a whole new meaning when the price is reduced to $1,299. So, if you've always wanted to try a foldable device, why not get the best one?
This deal brings the price of the Z Fold 4 to almost affordable levels, but there are more expensive non-folding phones out there. The offer is valid for all three Fold4 colors, including the exclusive graygreen.
The Galaxy Z Fold4 simply perfects what the Fold line started several years ago. "For its starting price of $1800, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't offer anything too big or fresh over its predecessor, but regardless, it's still arguably the most incredible smartphone for tech enthusiasts and Android power users to date," reads the opening paragraph of our review.
