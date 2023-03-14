Pixel 7 Fold and Pixel 7a will reportedly be released sooner than you thought



The Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a are both expected to be introduced on May 10th when Google's I/O 2023 developer conference will be held. According to WinFuture , both phones could be released in Europe by the second week in June. The name of the foldable model will be the Google Pixel Fold (not the Pixel Notepad) and it appears that the device will be available with 256GB of storage. On the continent, the color options will be "Carbon" (black/gray) and "Porcelain" (white).





Previously reported rumors suggest that the Pixel Fold's internal screen will be more landscape-oriented than portrait. That would put it in line with the Oppo Find N2 rather than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We could see a 5.79-inch exterior display with a centered punch-hole camera and a 7.69-inch internal screen when unfolded. The Google Tensor 2 will reportedly power the device which might possibly end up priced at around 1,700 Euros ($1,825).











The mid-range Pixel 7a, already rumored to sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, will carry 128GB of native storage according to WinFuture. The price of the phone will be 500 Euros says the report, which is equivalent to $537 at current exchange rates. The Pixel 7a will be available in "Arctic Blue", "Carbon" and "Cotton", which are blue, black/grey, and white respectively.









According to rumors that we've already passed along, the 5nm Google Tensor 2 chipset, the same chip that powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will be under the hood of the Pixel 7a with 6GB of RAM onboard. The rear camera array will reportedly be led by a 64MP Sony IMX787 image sensor and there will also be 13MP sensors for the ultra-wide camera and the front-facing selfie camera.













With Android 13 pre-installed, the Pixel 7a should have features such as the Magic Eraser to eliminate distractions on photographs, and Direct My Call which saves you time by showing you in advance all of the options available to you when certain businesses are called. Live images of the phone recently leaked



