Full Google Pixel Fold design renders pop up: Take a look at next year's foldable contender

Google Pixel Fold: Design renders





The latest renders are courtesy of @OnLeaks and HowToiSolve , revealing what's expected to be the final design of the Google Pixel Fold. As it seems, we have to prepare for a 7.69-inch main display, 5.79-inch external cover display, and unfolded dimensions of 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm. The thickness at the camera bump measures up to 8.3mm.









Speculation is that the latest Google Tensor G2 would make an appearance on the Google Pixel Fold, which is totally not a surprising turn of events. The latest Tensor chip powers up the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and would also probably make it to the Pixel 7a, so it inching inside the Pixel Fold would make total, total sense. With a focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence chops, it's not a synthetic benchmark monster, but it certainly gets the job done.





Just a couple of day s ago, a Pixel Fold with Tensor G2 was benchmarked on Geekbench 5, scoring 1047 points in the single-core test and some 3257 points in the multi-core exercise. These numbers are definitely not topping the charts, but are sufficient to provide a great user experience.





According to the latest hearsay, we should expect the Pixel Fold to make an appearance in two color options, Silver and Black. Previously, we heard that both could be called Chalk and Obsidian, respectively, so have that in mind. There would be dual stereo speakers, one at the top of the edge above the main screen and one next to the USB Type-C port at the bottom. There would be a physical SIM tray, but no 3.5mm jack, no surprises here.





The final asking price could be around $1,799 for the entry-level version of the Galaxy Z Fold-like Pixel phone, which would also reportedly feature 12GB of RAM, as well as Android 13.





Google Pixel Fold: What we've already known





Previously, we've heard pretty much everything there is to know about the Pixel Fold . We know that it will utilize a 120Hz AMOLED display, quite possibly an LTPO one, and boast a nearly 10MP punch-hole on the cover display, as well as a 10MP camera in the bezel near the inside display. No under-screen fingerprint is expected to be found on the phone, which hints that Google would either use a fingerprint scanner baked into the side power button.





When it comes to software, Android 13 will be making an appearance on the phone. Google has been gradually making Android more and more foldable-phone friendly over the years, and the latest iteration of Android is definitely one that plays well with such devices.





In terms of camera, which is one of the most prized aspects of a Pixel phone, we've been hearing rumors that the Pixel Fold could adopt the full Pixel 7 Pro camera setup and as such offer a full flagship camera experience. We were impressed with the Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest flagship comes with a 50MP main camera, with an f/1.9 aperture and a 1/1.31" sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 1/2.9" sensor. Finally, the star of the show is a 48MP 5X telephoto camera, which utilizes a 1/2.55" sensor and f/2.5 aperture. With the help of software and algorithms, the Pixel 7 Pro camera can achieve Super-Res Zoom of up to 30x and achieve sharp and, generally speaking, great shots.