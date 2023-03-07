Google announces when we could hear more about the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 8 line

Google announced today that its annual developer conference will be held on May 10th at Mountain View California’s Shoreline Amphitheater. Similar to last year, the conference will be held in front of a small audience and the keynotes will be livestreamed for free. Registration is free and begins today. You can register by tapping on this link and clicking on the lozenge-shaped button that says "Registration."





So what do you get to experience if you register? Google says, "Registration for Google I/O 2023 enables you to stay up to date about the schedule and content along with relevant developer news via non-spammy email. As a registrant, you can also create a developer profile to get the most out of the digital experience by saving and viewing content that's relevant to you." Keynotes will be available to view live or on-demand while sessions will be available on-demand only.







If you don't register you'll still be able to see the keynotes and sessions but you won't get the communications related to the event. You also won't be able to get recommendations sent to your developer profile or keep content to view later. By the way, you have to be at least 18years old to register for Google I/O.









This is a far cry from Google I/O in years past. Back then, tickets were sold to anyone who could afford them (until the capacity of the venue was reached) and Google gave away valuable "gifts" to attendees. Back in 2010, those who shelled out as much as $500 to attend the conference received either a Motorola DROID or a Nexus One





For I/O 2023, we can expect Google to preview Android 14; by May, the beta version of Android 14 should be available to Pixel users. We also could learn more about upcoming devices like the mid-range Pixel 7a which could come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7a is rumored to be equipped with the 64MP Sony IMX787 image sensor behind the primary camera and includes an ultra-wide camera driven by the 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor. The Google Tensor 2 SoC will be under the hood.





We could also hear more about the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel 8 series. And hopefully, by then, Google will release the delayed Pixel March Feature Drop.

