Amazon and Best Buy are reviving their greatest Google Pixel Fold deal to date
You know what can be even better for a true hardcore Google fan than getting a high-end Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro handset at a substantial discount? Scoring an even more deeply discounted Pixel Fold, which is now possible (again) at both Amazon and Best Buy.
One of the undeniably best foldable phones in the world is on sale for a whopping $500 under its regular price of $1,799 with 256GB storage and absolutely no strings attached, and although this sounds like a totally unprecedented deal, the same exact major US retailers offered the same exact discount with no special conditions a couple of times before.
Still, it's definitely nice to get another chance at saving... the equivalent of a recently released Pixel 8a mid-ranger on a state-of-the-art device that could well be discontinued when its sequel arrives in a few months. Said Pixel Fold 2 sequel will obviously be better in a number of key departments, which is why its presumably unchanged price is unlikely to be drastically reduced by the end of the year.
So, yes, if you're into book-style foldables and stock Android and you're also not made of money, we strongly advise you to pick up the first-gen Pixel Fold at this massive discount before it's too late. Those 7.6 and 5.8-inch displays are just as great in real life as they are on paper, which we got to personally experience for our in-depth review last fall.
Then you've got a Tensor G2 processor that's... not exactly flawless, but at least it's way better than Google's in-house Tensor G1 silicon, and even in an "entry-level" 256GB storage variant, this bad boy packs a hefty 12GB RAM to deliver a towering multitasking experience. Curiously enough, the 512 gig configuration is no longer available at either Amazon or Best Buy, which is likely to make digital hoarders pretty sad.
But the Pixel Fold's excellent cameras and battery life should turn that frown upside down... even if the phone has to be carefully protected against all types of damage in the long run, not exactly shining in the durability field.
