Amazon and Best Buy are reviving their greatest Google Pixel Fold deal to date

Pixel Fold





One of the undeniably best foldable phones in the world is on sale for a whopping $500 under its regular price of $1,799 with 256GB storage and absolutely no strings attached, and although this sounds like a totally unprecedented deal, the same exact major US retailers offered the same exact discount with no special conditions a couple of times before.

Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $500 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $500 off (28%) $1299 $1799 Buy at BestBuy





Still, it's definitely nice to get another chance at saving... the equivalent of a recently released Pixel 8a mid-ranger on a state-of-the-art device that could well be discontinued when its sequel arrives in a few months. Said Pixel Fold 2 sequel will obviously be better in a number of key departments, which is why its presumably unchanged price is unlikely to be drastically reduced by the end of the year.





So, yes, if you're into book-style foldables and stock Android and you're also not made of money, we strongly advise you to pick up the first-gen Pixel Fold at this massive discount before it's too late. Those 7.6 and 5.8-inch displays are just as great in real life as they are on paper, which we got to personally experience for our in-depth review last fall.





Then you've got a Tensor G2 processor that's... not exactly flawless, but at least it's way better than Google 's in-house Tensor G1 silicon, and even in an "entry-level" 256GB storage variant, this bad boy packs a hefty 12GB RAM to deliver a towering multitasking experience. Curiously enough, the 512 gig configuration is no longer available at either Amazon or Best Buy, which is likely to make digital hoarders pretty sad.



Recommended Stories